How to Watch The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono

After making its first visit to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, the NASCAR Cup Series heads north to Pocono Raceway, a staple of the circuit since 1974.

Here's how to watch Sunday's Cup Series event at Pocono, The Great American Getaway 400.

How to Watch The Great American Getaway 400

Denny Hamlin races to the inside of driver Ty Gibbs during The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.
Prime Video will broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series' visit to Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 22 at 2 p.m. ET. This is the final race in Prime Video's five-race broadcast slate for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, their first year in the sport.

Prime Video will also offer coverage of practice and qualifying on Saturday, June 21 from Pocono. That coverage begins at 12:35 p.m. ET.

Click here to join Prime and watch Prime Video coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025. New Prime customers are even eligible for a 30-day free trial.

Broadcast Schedule from Pocono Raceway

Austin Hill leads driver Riley Herbst during the Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway.
Both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be in action this weekend at Pocono Raceway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 take splace on Saturday, June 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET. That event will be televised on The CW Network. If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.

For the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, the MillerTech Battery 200 takes the green flag at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, June 20. Fans can watch that event on FS1.

Friday, June 20

Time

Session

TV

12:35 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice

FS2

1:40 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

FS2

5 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series MillerTech Battery 200

FS1

Saturday, June 21

Time

Session

TV

10:00 a.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice

CW App

11:05 a.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

CW App

12:35 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Practice

Prime Video

1:45 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

Prime Video

3:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250

The CW Network

Sunday, June 22

Time

Session

TV

2:00 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400

Prime Video

