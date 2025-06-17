How to Watch The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono
After making its first visit to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, the NASCAR Cup Series heads north to Pocono Raceway, a staple of the circuit since 1974.
Here's how to watch Sunday's Cup Series event at Pocono, The Great American Getaway 400.
How to Watch The Great American Getaway 400
Prime Video will broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series' visit to Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 22 at 2 p.m. ET. This is the final race in Prime Video's five-race broadcast slate for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, their first year in the sport.
Prime Video will also offer coverage of practice and qualifying on Saturday, June 21 from Pocono. That coverage begins at 12:35 p.m. ET.
Click here to join Prime and watch Prime Video coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025. New Prime customers are even eligible for a 30-day free trial.
Broadcast Schedule from Pocono Raceway
Both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be in action this weekend at Pocono Raceway.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 take splace on Saturday, June 21 at 3:30 p.m. ET. That event will be televised on The CW Network. If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
For the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, the MillerTech Battery 200 takes the green flag at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, June 20. Fans can watch that event on FS1.
Friday, June 20
Time
Session
TV
12:35 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice
FS2
1:40 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
FS2
5 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series MillerTech Battery 200
FS1
Saturday, June 21
Time
Session
TV
10:00 a.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
CW App
11:05 a.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
CW App
12:35 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
Prime Video
1:45 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
Prime Video
3:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 250
The CW Network
Sunday, June 22
Time
Session
TV
2:00 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400
Prime Video