How to Watch the NASCAR All-Star Weekend at North Wilkesboro
NASCAR's All-Star Race celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2025, taking the track on Sunday, May 18 at historic North Wilkesboro Speedway.
A busy weekend of racing awaits leading up to the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro. Here's how to catch all of the All-Star festivities throughout the weekend.
How to Watch the NASCAR All-Star Race
The NASCAR All-Star Race takes place on Sunday, May 18 at North Wilkesbor Speedway. Saturday's on-track activity begins with the All-Star Open, a final chance for drivers not qualified into the All-Star Race to earn a spot in the main event.
The All-Star Open begins at 5 p.m. ET, with the All-Star Race following at 8 p.m. ET. Coverage will be live on FS1, and available on the Fox Sports App with a valid television provider subscription login.
Qualifying for the All-Star Race begins on Friday, May 16 at 6 p.m. ET. The unique qualifying format includes a pit stop, which also serves as the All-Star Pit Crew Challenge. The session will crown a Pit Crew Challenge champion and set the lineups for the All-Star Open as well as Saturday's Heat Races.
All-Star Race Heat Race No. 1 begins at 5:10 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 17, with the second heat race following at 6:15 p.m. ET. Friday's Qualifying and Pit Crew Challenge airs on FS1, with Saturday's heat races on FS2.
Broadcast Schedule from North Wilkesboro Speedway
The All-Star Race will not be the only action from North Wilkesboro this weekend. More than ever before, the All-Star weekend will be a celebration of short track racing including the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and much more.
Saturday's Window World 250 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series airs at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Practice begins at 9:35 a.m. ET on Saturday on FS2, with qualifying following at 10:35 a.m. ET.
Friday's lineup includes a historic moment for the zMAX CARS Tour, as the series' Late Model Stock Car division will be on a live national television audience for the first time.
The Window World 100 for the zMAX CARS Tour airs at 8:15 p.m. ET on Friday, with coverage on FS1 as well as FloRacing. Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and Kevin Harvick will join CARS Tour announcer Eric Brennan in the booth for the broadcast.
Qualifying for the zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Cars, as well as the series' Pro Late Models qualifying and racing, take place on Thursday, May 15. Coverage of Thursday's CARS Tour on-track activity will be on FloRacing.
Before the All-Star Race on Sunday, fans can also watch the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour in action at North Wilkesboro Speedway. That event will air on FloRacing at 2 p.m. ET.
Thursday, May 15
Time
Session
TV
6:00 p.m. ET
zMAX CARS Tour Qualifying
FloRacing
8:00 p.m. ET
zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Models
FloRacing
Friday, May 16
Time
Session
TV
4 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Pit Road Qualifying Entry/Exit Practice (Open)
FS2
4:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Pit Road Qualifying Entry/Exit Practice (All-Star)
FS2
5 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice (Open and All-Star Entries)
FS2
6 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying/All-Star Pit Crew Challenge (Open)
FS1
7 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying/All-Star Pit Crew Challenge (All-Star)
FS1
8:15 p.m. ET
zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Cars
FS1, FloRacing
Saturday, May 17
Time
Session
TV
9:35 a.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice
FS2
10:35 a.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
FS2
1:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Window World 250
FS1
5:10 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Heat No. 1
FS2
6:15 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race Heat No. 2
FS2
Sunday, May 18
Time
Session
TV
2 p.m. ET
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
FloRacing
5 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open
FS1
8 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
FS1