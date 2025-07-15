How to Watch the NASCAR AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover
After a pair of road course races, the NASCAR Cup Series gets back to the oval grind at "The Monster Mile," Dover Motor Speedway. Here's what you need to know to watch Sunday's AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover.
Watching the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover
The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is the penultimate race of the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge. Four drivers - Ty Dillon, John Hunter Nemechek, Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs - remain in the single-elimination tournament for a $1 million prize.
The five In-Season Challenge races are being televised on TNT Sports as part of the network's return to NASCAR coverage. The green flag waves at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 20, with coverage on TNT.
Practice and qualifying takes place on Saturday, July 19, starting at 1:35 p.m. ET, with coverage on truTV.
Broadcast Schedule from Dover Motor Speedway
Dover Motor Speedway hosts a full three days of racing this weekend. The NASCAR Xfinity Series competes on Saturday, July 19 in the BetRivers 200. Practice and qualifying begin at 11 a.m. ET, with coverage on The CW App. The green flag waves on the BetRivers 200 at 4:30 p.m. ET, which you can watch live on The CW Network.
If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
The ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 kicks off the weekend on Friday, July 18. FS1 will televise the ARCA Menards Series event at 5 p.m. ET.
Friday, July 18
Time
Session
TV
5 p.m. ET
ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150
FS1
Saturday, July 19
Time
Session
TV
11 a.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
CW App
12:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
CW App
1:35 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
truTV
2:45 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
truTV
4:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200
The CW Network
Sunday, July 20
Time
Session
TV
2 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
TNT