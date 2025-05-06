How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas
The NASCAR Cup Series goes to Kansas Speedway this weekend for the AdventHealth 400. Last year's AdventHealth 400 saw the closest finish in NASCAR history, with Kyle Larson defeating Chris Buescher by 0.001 seconds.
How to Watch the AdventHealth 400
The AdventHealth 400 takes the green flag at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 11. Fans can watch the race on FS1, as well as on the Fox Sports App with a valid television provider subscription login.
Prime Video broadcasts practice and qualifying coverage for the first half of the NASCAR Cup Series season. They will also air five NASCAR Cup Series races during the 2025 season, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25.
Click here to join Prime and watch Prime Video coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025. Prime Video's coverage of practice and qualifying from Kansas Speedway begins at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 10.
Broadcast Schedule from Kansas Speedway
The ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will also take the track at Kansas Speedway this weekend.
The ARCA Menards Series Tide 150 takes the green flag at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, May 9. FS1 will offer television coverage of that event on Friday evening.
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 also airs on FS1. Coverage of that race begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 10.
Friday, May 9
Time
Session
TV
8 p.m. ET
ARCA Menards Series Tide 150
FS1
Saturday, May 10
Time
Session
TV
2:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice
FS2
3:10 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
FS2
4:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
Prime Video
5:40 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
Prime Video
7:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200
FS1
Sunday, May 11
Time
Session
TV
3 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
FS1