How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at The ROVAL
The NASCAR Cup Series is returning home to Concord, North Carolina this weekend for the second of three elimination races in the post-season, but this time, we're bringing the field to an unpredictable machine of chaos: the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.
Only Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott have guaranteed themselves a position in the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with victories at New Hampshire (Blaney) and Kansas (Elliott), The other six spots in the semi-final round? Those are still up for grabs.
Watching the Bank of America ROVAL 400
The NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 takes place on Sunday, October 5. The green flag waves at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Coverage of Sunday's event will be on USA Network. Outside of four events on NBC, USA Network is televising the remainder of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule for 2025.
Practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series takes place on Saturday, October 4 at the Charlotte ROVAL at 2:00 p.m. ET. Those sessions will be airing on TruTV.
Broadcast Schedule from Charlotte's ROVAL
Alongside the NASCAR Cup Series, both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be in action this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway's ROVAL.
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series takes the green flag at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday, October 3. Coverage for that event, the EcoSave 250, can be found on FOX Sports 1.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will take the green flag around 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 4. The entirety of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season can be found on The CW Network.
If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
Friday, October 3
Time
Session
TV
11:05 a.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice
FS2
12:10 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
FS2
3:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series EcoSave 250
FS1
Saturday, October 4
Time
Session
TV
11:30 a.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
CW App
12:40 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
CW App
2:00 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
TruTV
3:10 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
TruTV
5:00 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Blue Cross NC 250
CW Network
Sunday, October 5
Time
Session
TV
3:00 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
USA Network