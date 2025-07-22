How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to hallowed ground this weekend, competing in the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Find out how to watch the race this Sunday, July 27 and see who joins the list of Brickyard 400 winners, and who claims the $1 million prize in the NASCAR In-Season Challenge.
Watching the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
The Brickyard 400 presented by PPG is the fifth and final race of the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge. Ty Dillon will race against Ty Gibbs for the $1 million championship prize, with the higher finisher between the two drivers in the race claiming the award.
This will be the final NASCAR Cup Series race televised on TNT for the 2025 season as the In-Season Challenge concludes. The green flag waves at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 27.
Both practice and qualifying coverage for the Brickyard 400 will be on truTV. Practice takes place on Friday, July 25, at 1:05 p.m. ET, while qualifying is Saturday, July 26 at 2:35 p.m. ET.
Broadcast Schedule from Indianapolis
This weekend in will also see the NASCAR Xfinity Series racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as well as the return of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at nearby Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
Saturday's Pennzoil 250 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series airs at 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW Network. Qualifying will air at 1 p.m. on Saturday on the CW App.
If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
Meanwhile, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series both race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, July 25. Coverage on FS1 begins at 3:05 p.m. ET with NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice, and includes Truck Series qualifying and both races.
The ARCA Menards Series is scheduled to take the green flag at 5:30 p.m. ET for the LIUNA! 150 presented by Dutch Boy. The TSport 200 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
Friday, July 25
Time
Session
TV
12:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
CW App
1:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
truTV
3:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice
FS1
4:10 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
FS1
5:30 p.m. ET
ARCA Menards Series LIUNA! 150 presented by Dutch Boy
FS1
8 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200
FS1
Saturday, July 26
Time
Session
TV
1 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
CW App
2:35 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
truTV
4:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250
The CW Network
Sunday, July 27
Time
Session
TV
2 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG
TNT