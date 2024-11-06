How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix
An entire season comes down to one race for the NASCAR Cup Series this Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
The final race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season brings the Championship 4 into focus, as Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick battle for the title.
RELATED CHAMPIONSHIP 4 STORIES
Team Penske: Not Taking Anything for Granted with Two Cars in Championship 4
Hendrick Motorsports: Looking to Cap 40th Anniversary Season with Title
23XI Racing: Looking to "Put NASCAR in the Spotlight Again" with Michael Jordan Championship
Watching the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race
The NASCAR Cup Series Championship airs on NBC at 3 p.m. ET. The broadcast will also be available for Peacock subscribers.
Peacock offers monthly and annual subscriptions and can be canceled at any time. Click here to subscribe to Peacock and watch Sunday's race
Practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series will be broadcast on the NBC Sports App, with access via television providers. If you are having difficulty accessing the NBC Sports live stream,click here for more information from the NBC help center.
The NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session on Saturday, November 9 will also air on USA Network.
Broadcast Schedule for NASCAR Championship Weekend
The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series both crown their respective champions this weekend in Phoenix as well.
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race is Friday, November 8 at 8 p.m. ET, and airs on FS1. The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race is Saturday, November 9 at 7 p.m. ET on The CW Network.
If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
Below is the broadcast schedule for the NASCAR Championship Weekend.
Friday, November 8
Time
Session
TV
4:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
FS2
5:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
NBC Sports App
6:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
NBC Sports App
8 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race
FS1
Saturday, November 9
Time
Session
TV
4 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
NBC Sports App
5:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
USA Network, NBC Sports App
7 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race
The CW Network
Sunday, November 10
Time
Session
TV
3 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race
NBC, Peacock