Racing America Logo

How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix

Zach Evans

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race is Sunday, November 10 at Phoenix Raceway.
The NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race is Sunday, November 10 at Phoenix Raceway. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

An entire season comes down to one race for the NASCAR Cup Series this Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

The final race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season brings the Championship 4 into focus, as Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick battle for the title.

RELATED CHAMPIONSHIP 4 STORIES

Team Penske: Not Taking Anything for Granted with Two Cars in Championship 4
Hendrick Motorsports: Looking to Cap 40th Anniversary Season with Title
23XI Racing: Looking to "Put NASCAR in the Spotlight Again" with Michael Jordan Championship

Watching the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

Ryan Blaney (12) hoists the Bill France Cup Championship Trophy after the Cup Series Championship Race in 2023.
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) hoists the Bill France Cup Championship Trophy with after the Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale on Nov. 5, 2023. / Alex Gould/Special for The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship airs on NBC at 3 p.m. ET. The broadcast will also be available for Peacock subscribers.

Peacock offers monthly and annual subscriptions and can be canceled at any time. Click here to subscribe to Peacock and watch Sunday's race

Practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series will be broadcast on the NBC Sports App, with access via television providers. If you are having difficulty accessing the NBC Sports live stream,click here for more information from the NBC help center.

The NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session on Saturday, November 9 will also air on USA Network.

Broadcast Schedule for NASCAR Championship Weekend

Cole Custer (00) does a victory burn out after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer (00) does a victory burnout after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale. / Alex Gould / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series both crown their respective champions this weekend in Phoenix as well.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race is Friday, November 8 at 8 p.m. ET, and airs on FS1. The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race is Saturday, November 9 at 7 p.m. ET on The CW Network.

If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.

Below is the broadcast schedule for the NASCAR Championship Weekend.

Friday, November 8

Time

Session

TV

4:05 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

FS2

5:05 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice

NBC Sports App

6:05 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Practice

NBC Sports App

8 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race

FS1

Saturday, November 9

Time

Session

TV

4 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

NBC Sports App

5:05 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

USA Network, NBC Sports App

7 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race

The CW Network

Sunday, November 10

Time

Session

TV

3 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

NBC, Peacock

Published
Zach Evans
ZACH EVANS

Zach Evans is the Managing Editor of RacingAmerica.com, with nearly a decade of experience in motorsports. He has been with Racing America since 2017.

Home/News