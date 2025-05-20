How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte
The NASCAR Cup Series contests its Memorial Day crown jewel on Sunday, May 25 with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Here is how to watch this weekend's Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte.
How to Watch the Coca-Cola 600
The Coca-Cola 600 will be the first NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2025 season broadcast on Prime Video. The subscription video service has broadcast practice and qualifying sessions throughout the first 12 races of the season, and will now present its first flag-to-flag race broadcast with the Coca-Cola 600.
This will be the first of five consecutive NASCAR Cup Series events broadcast on Prime Video. NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying will also air on Prime Video on Saturday, starting at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Click here to join Prime and watch Prime Video coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025.
Broadcast Schedule From Charlotte Motor Speedway
The Coca-Cola 600 completes a packed docket of racing this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series will also be part of the Memorial Day Weekend festivities.
The BetMGM 300 takes the green flag at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 24, with coverage on The CW Network.
If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
Meanwhile, both the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on Friday, May 23, with coverage on FS1. The ARCA General Tire 150 takes the green flag at 6 p.m. ET, with the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.
Friday, May 23
Time
Session
TV
3:35 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice
FS2
4:40 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
FS2
6 p.m. ET
ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150
FS1
8:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200
FS1
Saturday, May 24
Time
Session
TV
11:05 a.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practie
The CW App
12:10 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
The CW App
1:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
Prime Video
2:40 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
Prime Video
4:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300
The CW Network
Sunday, May 25
Time
Session
TV
6 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
Prime Video