How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona
The NASCAR Cup Series regular season comes to a close in dramatic fashion on Saturday night in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. With the drama of superspeedway competition at The World Center of Racing, no one knows who will have the upper hand until the final lap on Saturday night.
Here's how to watch Saturday's race from Daytona International Speedway.
Watching the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona
The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is the first of four NASCAR Cup Series events airing on NBC during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Along with Saturday's regular season finale, the last three races of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will be televised on NBC.
The four NBC races will also be simulcast on Peacock for subscribers of the streaming service. Click here to learn more about Peacock.
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying takes place at 5:05 p.m. ET on Friday, August 22, and will be televised on truTV.
Broadcast Schedule from Daytona
Along with the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will also be in action this weekend in Daytona. The NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola takes place at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 22, with coverage on The CW Network.
If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
Friday, August 22
Time
Session
TV
3 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
CW App
5:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
truTV
7:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola
CW Network
Saturday, August 23
Time
Session
TV
7:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
