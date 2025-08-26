How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington
After the barn-burner of a regular-season finale that was last weekend's event at Daytona International Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs have been set, and the 16 driver competing for the championship are ready to tackle one of NASCAR's most historic racetracks and events, the Cook Out Southern 500.
Here's how to watch Sunday's event from Darlington Raceway (and Saturday's event at Portland International Raceway for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, as well).
Watching the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington
The NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway will be televised on USA Network on Sunday, August 31, at 6 p.m. ET. Outside of four races on NBC, USA Network will televise the remainder of the Cup Series schedule.
Practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series takes place on Saturday. August 30, with practice at 9:00 a.m. ET and qualifying at 10:10 a.m. ET. Both practice and qualifying will air on truTV on Saturday.
Broadcast Schedule from Darlington Raceway (and Portland)
As always it's destined to be an incredible weekend of racing at Darlington Raceway. Alongside the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will also be in action for their post-season opener.
However, something different this year, is that the NASCAR Xfinity Series won't be present for Labor Day festivities at Darlington Raceway, but will instead be on the other side of the country competing at Portland International Raceway.
On Friday (August 29), the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be practicing and qualifying from Darlington Raceway. The series will practice at 3:05 p.m. ET on FS2, and qualify at 4:10 p.m. ET.
Saturday will have on-track actions on both sides of the country, with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series running the Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington at Noon ET on FS1.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will hit the track for practice at 3:00 p.m. ET on The CW App, and qualify shortly thereafter at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Pacific Office Automation 147 will run at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW.
If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
Friday, August 29
Time
Session
TV
3:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice (Darlington)
FS2
4:10 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying (Darlington)
FS2
Saturday, August 30
Time
Session
TV
9:00 a.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice (Darlington)
TruTV
10:10 a.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (Darlington)
TruTV
Noon ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Darlington
FS1
3:00 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice (Portland)
CW App
4:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying (Portland)
CW App
7:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Portland
The CW
Sunday, August 31
Time
Session
TV
6:00 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Darlington
USA Network