How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville
After a thrilling conclusion to Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the NASCAR Cup Series now heads to the Music City for the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
Find out how to tune in to this weekend's racing at Nashville.
How to Watch the Cracker Barrel 400
After making its debut for the Coca-Cola 600, Prime Video will also broadcast the Cracker Barrel 400 on Sunday, June 1. The green flag waves at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday night.
Prime Video will also provide coverage of practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series on Saturday, May 31, starting at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Click here to join Prime and watch Prime Video coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025. New Prime customers are even eligible for a 30-day free trial, which covers the window of NASCAR Cup Series broadcasts on Prime Video between now and the NASCAR Cup Series event at Pocono Raceway.
Broadcast Schedule from Nashville Superspeedway
The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series also hit the track this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.
The Rackley Roofing 200 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series takes place on Friday, May 30 at Nashville. Practice begins at 4:05 p.m. ET, with qualifying to follow at 5:10 p.m. ET. The green flag waves at 8 p.m. ET. The entirety of the day's coverage will be on FS1.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennesee Lottery 250 hits the track on Saturday, May 31. Practice and qualifying coverage begins at 2:05 p.m. ET on The CW App, while the race begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW Network.
If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
Friday, May 30
Time
Session
TV
4:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice
FS1
5:10 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
FS1
8 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200
FS1
Saturday, May 31
Time
Session
TV
2:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
CW App
3:10 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
CW App
4:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
Prime Video
5:40 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
Prime Video
7:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250
The CW Network
Sunday, June 1
Time
Session
TV
7 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400
Prime Video