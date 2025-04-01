How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington
This weekend marks NASCAR's annual celebration of its history at Darlington Raceway, the sport's "throwback" event at Darlington Raceway. With a large number of cars tackling the tricky Darlington circuit bearing paint schemes from NASCAR's past, the Goodyear 400 is always a popular event with fans.
Watching the Goodyear 400
The Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway takes place on Sunday, April 6 at 3 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the race on FS1, or on the Fox Sports App with a valid television provider subscription login.
Prime Video broadcasts practice and qualifying coverage for the first half of the NASCAR Cup Series season. The service will also air five NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25.
Click here to join Prime and watch Prime Video coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025.
Broadcast Schedule from Darlington Raceway
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will also be in action this weekend, competing in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 on Saturday, April 5.
Saturday's race begins at 3:30 p.m., and airs on The CW Network. If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
Saturday, April 5
Time
Session
TV
10:05 a.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
CW App
11:10 a.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
CW App
12:35 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
Prime Video
1:40 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
Prime Video
3:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200
The CW Network
Sunday, April 6
Time
Session
TV
3:00 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
FS1