How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
After a pair of superspeedways to start the 2025 season, the NASCAR Cup Series stars tackle their first road course of the year on Sunday,, March 2. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix takes place at 3:30 p.m. ET at Circuit of The Americas, the home of Formula 1's United States Grand Prix since 2012.
Watching the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix airs on Sunday, March 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, as well as the FOX Sports App.
Practice and qualifying for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix both take place on Saturday, March 1. Practice begins at 11 a.m. ET, with qualifying following at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Amazon Prime Video will carry coverage of practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series during the first half of the season. They will also air five NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25.
Click here to join Prime and watch Prime Video coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025.
Broadcast Schedule for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
The NASCAR Xfinity Series also competes this weekend at Circuit of The Americas in the Focused Health 250. That event takes place on Saturday, March 1 at 2:30 p.m.
Practice and Qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series open on-track activity at Circuit of the Americas on Friday, February 28 at 5 p.m. ET. Practice, qualifying and racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series will air on The CW Network.
If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
Below is the broadcast schedule for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Weekend at Circuit of The Americas.
Friday February 28
Time
Session
TV
5 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
The CW Network (Check Local Listings)
6 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
The CW Network
Saturday, March 1
Time
Session
TV
11 a.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
Amazon Prime Video
12:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
Amazon Prime Video
2:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250
The CW Network
Sunday, March 2
Time
Session
TV
3:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
FOX