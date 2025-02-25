Racing America Logo

How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Zach Evans

Sunday's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas marks the first road course event of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Sunday's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas marks the first road course event of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

After a pair of superspeedways to start the 2025 season, the NASCAR Cup Series stars tackle their first road course of the year on Sunday,, March 2. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix takes place at 3:30 p.m. ET at Circuit of The Americas, the home of Formula 1's United States Grand Prix since 2012.

Watching the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

A general view of turn 17 during the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
The Circuit of The Americas has been on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule since the 2021 season. / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix airs on Sunday, March 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, as well as the FOX Sports App.

Practice and qualifying for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix both take place on Saturday, March 1. Practice begins at 11 a.m. ET, with qualifying following at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Amazon Prime Video will carry coverage of practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series during the first half of the season. They will also air five NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25.

Click here to join Prime and watch Prime Video coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025.

Broadcast Schedule for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Shane Van Gisbergen (97) leads a group into turn 17 during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 in 2024.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series competes in the Focused Health 250 on Saturday, March 1. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NASCAR Xfinity Series also competes this weekend at Circuit of The Americas in the Focused Health 250. That event takes place on Saturday, March 1 at 2:30 p.m.

Practice and Qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series open on-track activity at Circuit of the Americas on Friday, February 28 at 5 p.m. ET. Practice, qualifying and racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series will air on The CW Network.

If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.

Below is the broadcast schedule for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Weekend at Circuit of The Americas.

Friday February 28

Time

Session

TV

5 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice

The CW Network (Check Local Listings)

6 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

The CW Network
(Check Local Listings)

Saturday, March 1

Time

Session

TV

11 a.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Practice

Amazon Prime Video

12:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

Amazon Prime Video

2:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250

The CW Network

Sunday, March 2

Time

Session

TV

3:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

FOX

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Zach Evans
ZACH EVANS

Zach Evans is the Managing Editor of RacingAmerica.com, with nearly a decade of experience in motorsports. He has been with Racing America since 2017.

Home/News