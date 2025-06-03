How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Brooklyn, Michigan this weekend for the FireKeepers Casino 400. After a trio of Sunday night races dating back to the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Sunday's event takes the green flag at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 8.
How to Watch the FireKeepers Casino 400
The FireKeepers Casino 400 will be the third race on the Prime Video coverage slate for the 2025 season. The green flag waves at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.
Prime Video will also provide coverage of practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series on Saturday, June 7, starting at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Broadcast Schedule from Michigan International Speedway
For the first time since 2020, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to Michigan International Speedway this weekend. The DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 Powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics starts at noon ET on Saturday, June 7.
The ARCA Menards Series will also be in action this weekend at Michigan. The Henry Ford Health 200 takes place on Friday, June 6 at 5 p.m. ET.
Friday's ARCA event airs on FS2, while the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race will be broadcast on FOX.
Friday, June 6
Time
Session
TV
5 p.m. ET
ARCA Menards Series Henry Ford Health 200
FS2
Saturday, June 7
Time
Session
TV
8:05 a.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
FS1
9:30 a.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
Prime Video
10:40 a.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
Prime Video
Noon ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 Powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics
FOX
Sunday, June 8
Time
Session
TV
2 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Prime Video