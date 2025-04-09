Racing America Logo

How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol

Where to watch NASCAR's visit to Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13

Zach Evans

Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to a fan-favorite this weekend, Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenneseee. Here's how to watch the Food City 500 from the high-banked half-mile known as "The Last Great Colosseum."

Watching the Food City 500

Kaz Grala (15) and driver Kyle Larson (5) during the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The Food City 500 is Sunday, April 13 at 3 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the race on FS1, or on the Fox Sports App with a valid television provider subscription login.

Prime Video broadcasts practice and qualifying for much of the first half of the NASCAR Cup Series season. They will also air five NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway scheduled for May 25.

Click here to join Prime and watch Prime Video coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025.

Broadcast Schedule from Bristol Motor Speedway

Ty Dillon (25) leads a pack of cars during the NASCAR Weather Guard truck race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to action this weekend, joining the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol.

The Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway is on Friday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. FS1 will have live coverage of the event. The NASCAR Xfinity Series races in the SciAps 300 on Saturday, April 12 at 5 p.m. ET on The CW Network.

If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.

Friday, April 11

Time

Session

TV

3:35 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice

3:35 p.m. ET

4:40 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

4:40 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race

7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 12

Time

Session

TV

11:30 a.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice

CW App

12:35 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

CW App

2 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Practice

Prime Video

3:05 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

Prime Video

5 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 300

The CW Network

Sunday, April 13

Time

Session

TV

3 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500

FS1

