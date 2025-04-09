How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to a fan-favorite this weekend, Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenneseee. Here's how to watch the Food City 500 from the high-banked half-mile known as "The Last Great Colosseum."
Watching the Food City 500
The Food City 500 is Sunday, April 13 at 3 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the race on FS1, or on the Fox Sports App with a valid television provider subscription login.
Prime Video broadcasts practice and qualifying for much of the first half of the NASCAR Cup Series season. They will also air five NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway scheduled for May 25.
Click here to join Prime and watch Prime Video coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025.
Broadcast Schedule from Bristol Motor Speedway
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to action this weekend, joining the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol.
The Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway is on Friday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. FS1 will have live coverage of the event. The NASCAR Xfinity Series races in the SciAps 300 on Saturday, April 12 at 5 p.m. ET on The CW Network.
If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
Friday, April 11
Time
Session
TV
3:35 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice
3:35 p.m. ET
4:40 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
4:40 p.m. ET
7:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race
7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, April 12
Time
Session
TV
11:30 a.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
CW App
12:35 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
CW App
2 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
Prime Video
3:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
Prime Video
5 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 300
The CW Network
Sunday, April 13
Time
Session
TV
3 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
FS1