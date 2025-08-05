Racing America Logo

How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen

Zach Evans

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Upstate New York this weekend for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. After a summer stretch packed with road courses, this will be the last road course event of the regular season.

With all three NASCAR National Series, as well as the ARCA Menards Series, in action at Watkins Glen, it will be a busy weekend of racing at the 2.45-mile road course.

Watching the Go Bowling at The Glen

Chase Elliott (9) leads a group of cars during the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.
The NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen will be televised on USA Network on Sunday, August 10, starting at 2 p.m. ET. Outside of four races on NBC, USA Network will televise the remainder of the Cup Series schedule.

Practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series takes place on Saturday, August 9, with practice at 12:05 p.m. ET and qualifying at 1:10 p.m. ET. Both practice and qualifying will air on truTV on Saturday.

Broadcast Schedule from Watkins Glen International

Connor Zilisch (88) races during the Mission 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.
It will be an action-packed weekend at Watkins Glen International. Along with the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series will all be on track throughout the weekend.

On Friday, August 8, the ARCA Menards Series takes the green flag for the General Tire 100 at The Glen at 2 p.m. ET, with coverage on FS2. At 5 p.m. ET, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen goes green on FS1.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes center stage in the Mission 200 at The Glen on Saturday, August 9. The MIssion 200 at The Glen starts at 3 p.m. ET on The CW Network.

If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.

Friday, August 8

Time

Session

TV

11:35 a.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice

FS2

12:40 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

FS2

2 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series General Tire 100 at The Glen

FS2

5 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen

FS1

Saturday, August 9

Time

Session

TV

9:30 a.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice

CW App

10:35 a.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

CW App

12:05 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Practice

truTV

1:10 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

truTV

3 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen

The CW Network

Sunday, August 10

Time

Session

TV

2 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen

USA Network

