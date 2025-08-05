How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Upstate New York this weekend for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. After a summer stretch packed with road courses, this will be the last road course event of the regular season.
With all three NASCAR National Series, as well as the ARCA Menards Series, in action at Watkins Glen, it will be a busy weekend of racing at the 2.45-mile road course.
Watching the Go Bowling at The Glen
The NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen will be televised on USA Network on Sunday, August 10, starting at 2 p.m. ET. Outside of four races on NBC, USA Network will televise the remainder of the Cup Series schedule.
Practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series takes place on Saturday, August 9, with practice at 12:05 p.m. ET and qualifying at 1:10 p.m. ET. Both practice and qualifying will air on truTV on Saturday.
Broadcast Schedule from Watkins Glen International
It will be an action-packed weekend at Watkins Glen International. Along with the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series will all be on track throughout the weekend.
On Friday, August 8, the ARCA Menards Series takes the green flag for the General Tire 100 at The Glen at 2 p.m. ET, with coverage on FS2. At 5 p.m. ET, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen goes green on FS1.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes center stage in the Mission 200 at The Glen on Saturday, August 9. The MIssion 200 at The Glen starts at 3 p.m. ET on The CW Network.
If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
Friday, August 8
Time
Session
TV
11:35 a.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice
FS2
12:40 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
FS2
2 p.m. ET
ARCA Menards Series General Tire 100 at The Glen
FS2
5 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen
FS1
Saturday, August 9
Time
Session
TV
9:30 a.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
CW App
10:35 a.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
CW App
12:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
truTV
1:10 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
truTV
3 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen
The CW Network
Sunday, August 10
Time
Session
TV
2 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
USA Network