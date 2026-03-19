How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington

The NASCAR Cup Series returns for the series' sixth race of the 2026 season Sunday at Darlington Raceway, and NASCAR's premier series will be joined by the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, which will also be in action at the 1.366-mile speedway.

Denny Hamlin is coming off his first win of the season in last weekend's event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and is the defending winner of the Goodyear 400 at Darlington. Hamlin is looking for a second consecutive win this weekend at one of his best tracks.

Watching the Goodyear 400

The NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 takes place on Sunday, March 22. The sixth race of the 26-race NASCAR Cup Series regular season begins at 3:00 PM ET.

Coverage of Sunday's event will be on FS1, and NASCAR Driver Cam (in-car cameras for each car in the field) can be streamed on HBO Max with a valid monthly subscription package. The race can also be listened to on the radio via the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Practice and qualifying for the Goodyear 400 will take place on Saturday, March 21, with coverage available on Prime Video beginning at 2:30 PM ET.

Broadcast Schedule from Darlington Raceway

After two weekends off, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns for its fourth race of the 2026 season. The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at Darlington is scheduled for Friday, March 20, and will be televised on FS1 with coverage set to kick off at 7:30 PM ET.

Layne Riggs is the most recent winner in the series as he scored the win in the inaugural St. Petersburg street race a few weeks ago.

The O'Reilly Series returns for its sixth race of the season on Saturday, March 21. Kyle Larson, who won last week's O'Reilly Series event at Las Vegas, will return to the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in place of Alex Bowman, who continues to recover from a vertigo diagnosis.

Saturday's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 will go live on The CW beginning at 5:30 PM ET. The entirety of the 2026 O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season can be found on The CW Network.

If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.

Friday, March 20

Time (ET) Session TV 3:30 PM NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice FS2 4:35 PM NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying FS2 7:30 PM NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race FS1

Saturday, March 21

Time (ET) Session TV 12:00 PM NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice CW App 1:05 PM NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying CW App 2:30 PM NASCAR Cup Series Practice Prime Video 3:40 PM NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Prime Video 5:30 PM NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Race The CW

Sunday, March 22