How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at Chicago
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Chicago this weekend for its lone street circuit of the calendar, competing in the third annual Grant Park 165. Find out more on how to watch the Chicago Street Race on Sunday, July 6.
Watching the Grant Park 165 from Chicago
The Grant Park 165 is the second race of NASCAR's In-Season Challenge. The In-Season Challenge is being televised on TNT as part of the network's return to NASCAR.
The Grant Park 165 takes the green flag at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 6. TNT will have Sunday's live, flag-to-flag coverage of the race. Practice and qualifying from Chicago will be televised on truTV on Saturday, July 5, starting at 1 p.m. ET.
Broadcast Schedule from the Chicago Street Race
The NASCAR Xfinity Series is also making the trip to the Windy City, racing in The Loop 110 on Saturday, July 5. Practice and qualifying take place at 10:30 a.m. ET on The CW App, before the race begins at 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW Network.
If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
Saturday, July 5
Time
Session
TV
10:30 a.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
CW App
11:30 a.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
CW App
1 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
truTV
2 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
truTV
4:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110
The CW Network
Sunday, July 6
Time
Session
TV
2 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165
TNT