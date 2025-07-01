Racing America Logo

How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at Chicago

Zach Evans

Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Chicago this weekend for its lone street circuit of the calendar, competing in the third annual Grant Park 165. Find out more on how to watch the Chicago Street Race on Sunday, July 6.

Watching the Grant Park 165 from Chicago

Kyle Larson (5) during the Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Race.
Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The Grant Park 165 is the second race of NASCAR's In-Season Challenge. The In-Season Challenge is being televised on TNT as part of the network's return to NASCAR.

dark. Next. Entry. Grant Park 165 Entry List

The Grant Park 165 takes the green flag at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 6. TNT will have Sunday's live, flag-to-flag coverage of the race. Practice and qualifying from Chicago will be televised on truTV on Saturday, July 5, starting at 1 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Schedule from the Chicago Street Race

Austin Hill (21) during The Loop 121 at the Chicago Street Race.
Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is also making the trip to the Windy City, racing in The Loop 110 on Saturday, July 5. Practice and qualifying take place at 10:30 a.m. ET on The CW App, before the race begins at 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW Network.

If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.

Saturday, July 5

Time

Session

TV

10:30 a.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice

CW App

11:30 a.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

CW App

1 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Practice

truTV

2 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

truTV

4:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110

The CW Network

Sunday, July 6

Time

Session

TV

2 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165

TNT

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Zach Evans
ZACH EVANS

Zach Evans is the Managing Editor of RacingAmerica.com, with nearly a decade of experience in motorsports. He has been with Racing America since 2017.

Home/News