How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas
The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs head to Kansas this Sunday for the Hollywood Casino 400, with the pressure ramping up for championship contenders.
Ryan Blaney earned his spot in the Round of 8 by winning one week ago at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Can another playoff driver punch their ticket to the next round before heading to the tricky Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL?
Watching the Hollywood Casino 400
The NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Preesented by ESPN BET takes place on Sunday, September 28. The green flag waves on Sunday's race at 3 p.m. ET.
Coverage of Sunday's race will be on the USA Network. Outside of four races on NBC, USA Network is televising the remainder of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the 2025 season.
Practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series take place on Saturday, September 27 at Kansas, starting at 1 p.m. ET. Practice and qualifying will air on truTV.
Broadcast Schedule from Kansas Speedway
Both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series will be in action over the weekend at Kansas Speedway.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the green flag at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 27 in the Kansas Lottery 300. The entirety of the 2025 Xfinity Series season can be found on The CW Network.
If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
For the ARCA Menards Series, racing begins at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, September 26 for the Reese's 150. Fans can watch that event on FS1.
Friday, September 26
Time
Session
TV
8 p.m. ET
ARCA Menards Series Reese's 150
FS1
Saturday, September 27
Time
Session
TV
10:30 a.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
CW App
11:35 a.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
CW App
1 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
truTV
2:10 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
truTV
4 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300
CW Network
Sunday, September 28
Time
Session
TV
3 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
USA Network