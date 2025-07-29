How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Iowa Speedway for the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol on Sunday, August 3. Iowa Speedway hosted its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series event one year ago, with Ryan Blaney taking the win.
Watching the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol
Sunday's Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol will be the first race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season televised on the USA Network. Outside of four races on NBC, USA Network will televise the remainder of the Cup Series schedule. The Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol takes the green flag at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series at Iowa will be televised on truTV. Practice begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 2, with qualifying following at 2:40 p.m. ET.
Broadcast Schedule from Iowa Speedway
The NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series join the Cup Series at Iowa Speedway this weekend.
The HyVee Perks 250 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the green flag at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 2, with coverage on The CW Network. Practice and qualifying for the Xfinity Series start at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, with coverage on the CW App.
If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
The ARCA Menards Series Atlas 150 kicks off the weekend on Friday, August 1. Friday's ARCA Menards Series event starts at 7 p.m. ET, with coverage on FS1.
Friday, August 1
Time
Session
TV
7 p.m. ET
ARCA Menards Series Atlas 150
FS1
Saturday, August 2
Time
Session
TV
11 a.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
CW App
12:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
CW App
1:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
truTV
2:40 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
truTV
4:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250
The CW Network
Sunday, August 3
Time
Session
TV
3:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol
USA Network