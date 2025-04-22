How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega
After a weekend off, the NASCAR Cup Series gets back on track this Sunday, April 27, at Talladega Superspeedway. Here's how to watch this weekend's racing at Talladega.
Watching the Jack Link's 500
The Jack Link's 500 is Sunday, April 27 at 3 p.m. ET at Talladega Superspeedway. Fans can watch the race on FOX, or on the Fox Sports App with a valid television provider subscription login.
Qualifying for the Jack Link's 500 will be broadcast on Prime Video. Qualifying begins at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 26.
Prime Video will also air five NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway scheduled for May 25.
Click here to join Prime and watch Prime Video coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025.
Broadcast Schedule from Talladega Superspeedway
The NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series will also take the track at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.
The General Tire 200 for the ARCA Menards Series takes the green flag at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 26. That race can be watched live on FS1, or on the Fox Sports App with a valid television provider subscription login.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 follows at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday on The CW Network.
If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
Friday, April 25
Time
Session
TV
5:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
The CW App
Saturday, April 26
Time
Session
TV
10:30 a.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
Prime Video
12:30 p.m. ET
ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200
FS1
4 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300
The CW Network
Sunday, April 27
Time
Session
TV
3 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500
FOX