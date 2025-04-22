Racing America Logo

How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega

After a weekend off, the NASCAR Cup Series gets back on track this Sunday, April 27, at Talladega Superspeedway. Here's how to watch this weekend's racing at Talladega.

Watching the Jack Link's 500

Michael McDowell (34) and Daniel Hemric (31) lead the field during the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
The Jack Link's 500 is Sunday, April 27 at 3 p.m. ET at Talladega Superspeedway. Fans can watch the race on FOX, or on the Fox Sports App with a valid television provider subscription login.

Qualifying for the Jack Link's 500 will be broadcast on Prime Video. Qualifying begins at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 26.

Prime Video will also air five NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway scheduled for May 25.

Broadcast Schedule from Talladega Superspeedway

Xfinity Series driver Ryan Sieg (39) leads the field during the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series will also take the track at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.

The General Tire 200 for the ARCA Menards Series takes the green flag at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 26. That race can be watched live on FS1, or on the Fox Sports App with a valid television provider subscription login.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 follows at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday on The CW Network.

If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.

Friday, April 25

Time

Session

TV

5:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

The CW App

Saturday, April 26

Time

Session

TV

10:30 a.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

Prime Video

12:30 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200

FS1

4 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300

The CW Network

Sunday, April 27

Time

Session

TV

3 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500

FOX

