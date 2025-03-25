How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville
For the first time in 2025, the NASCAR Cup Series tackles a short track for a points-paying event during Sunday's Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. Here's where you can tune in to see all of the short-track excitement on Sunday, March 30.
Watching the Cook Out 400
The Cook Out 400 takes place on Sunday, March 30 at 3 p.m. ET. The race will air on Fox Sports 1, and can also be viewed on the Fox Sports App with a valid television provider subscription login.
Prime Video broadcasts practice and qualifying coverage for the first half of the NASCAR Cup Series season. They will also air five NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25.
Click here to join Prime and watch Prime Video coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025.
Broadcast Schedule from Martinsville Speedway
Like we've seen in the last couple of weeks, the full trio of NASCAR's National Series will make the trip to Martinsville Speedway.
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races on Friday, March 28 in the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200. Fans can watch that race at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the track on Saturday, March 29 following NASCAR Cup Series qualifying in the US Marine Corps 250. The green flag waves at 5 p.m. ET, with coverage on The CW Network.
If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
Friday, March 28
Time
Session
TV
2:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice
FS2
3:10 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Seris Qualifying
FS2
4:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
CW App
5:35 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
CW App
7:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200
FS1
Saturday, March 29
Time
Session
TV
2:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
Prime Video
3:10 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
Prime Video
5 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250
The CW Network
Sunday, March 30
Time
Session
TV
3 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
FS1