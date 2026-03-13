How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas

The NASCAR Cup Series returns for the series' fifth race of the 2026 season Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and through the opening four races of the season, the only two drivers with wins -- Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney -- are the top-two in the championship standings. Will someone new break through in Sin City? Below is a full rundown of how to watch all of the on-track NASCAR action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend.

Watching the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube takes place on Sunday, March 15. The fifth race of the 26-race NASCAR Cup Series regular season begins at 4:00 PM ET.

Coverage of Sunday's event will be on FS1, and NASCAR Driver Cam (in-car cameras for each car in the field) can be streamed on HBO Max with a valid monthly subscription package. The race can also be listened to on the radio via the Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Practice and qualifying for the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube will take place on Saturday, March 14, with coverage available on Prime Video beginning at 2:30 PM ET.

Broadcast Schedule from Las Vegas Motor Speedway

In addition to the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series is also in Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. The O'Reilly Series The LiUNA! marks the fifth race of the season for NASCAR's second-tier national series.

Saturday's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series event will go live on The CW beginning at 5:30 PM ET. The entirety of the 2026 O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season can be found on The CW Network.

If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.

Saturday, March 14

Time (ET) Session TV 12:00 PM NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice CW App 1:05 PM ET NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying CW App 2:30 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series Practice Prime Video 3:40 PM ET NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Prime Video 5:30 PM ET NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Race The CW

Sunday, March 15