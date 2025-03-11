How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas
A three-race western swing ends for the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend with the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. All eyes will be on whether Christopher Bell can join some of the greatest names in the sport's history with a fourth consecutive victory, a feat that hasn't been accomplished since 2007.
Watching the Pennzoil 400
The Pennzoil 400 airs on Sunday, March 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The broadcast will be on FS1, as well as the FOX Sports App (with a valid television provider subscription login).
NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying sessions take place on Saturday, March 15. Practice begins at 1:35 p.m. ET, with qualifying at 2:40 p.m.
Amazon's Prime Video streaming service is providing coverage of practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series during the first half of the season. They will also air five NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25.
Click here to join Prime and watch Prime Video coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025.
Broadcast Schedule for Pennzoil 400
It's a full weekend of racing in Las Vegas Motor Speedway, including the first race for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series since February 22 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The Ecosave 200 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, March 14, airing on FS1.
On Saturday, March 15, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the track in The LiUNA!. The race begins at 4:30 p.m. ET.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series' race at Las Vegas will air on The CW Network. If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
Friday, March 14
Time
Session
TV
3:35 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice
FS2
4:40 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
FS2
6:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
CW App
7:10 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
CW App
9 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Ecosave 200
FS1
Saturday, March 15
Time
Session
TV
1:35 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
Prime Video
2:40 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
Prime Video
4:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series The LiUNA!
The CW Network
Sunday, March 16
Time
Session
TV
3:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
FS1