How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix
After starting a western swing at Circuit of The Americas, the NASCAR Cup Series continues westward on Sunday, March 9 with the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway. The Shriners Children's 500 takes the green flag at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Watching the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix
The Shriners Children's 500 airs on Sunday, March 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, as well as the FOX Sports App.
Practice and qualifying for the Shriners Children's 500 both take place on Saturday, March 8. Practice begins at 2:05 p.m. ET, with qualifying at 3:10 p.m. ET.
Amazon Prime Video will carry coverage of practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series during the first half of the season. They will also air five NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25.
Click here to join Prime and watch Prime Video coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025.
Broadcast Schedule for Shriners Children's 500
The full schedule for the NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 weekend can be found below.
Along with the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series will also be on track at Phoenix Raceway this weekend.
The General Tire 150 for the ARCA Menards Series starts the weekend on Friday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET. That event will be televised live on FS1.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes center stage on Saturday, March 8 with the GOVX 200. Practice begins at 11:35 a.m. ET, with qualifying following. The GOVX 200 takes the green flag at 5 p.m. ET.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will air on The CW Network. If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice and Qualifying will be aired on The CW App.
Friday, March 7
Time
Session
TV
8 p.m. ET
ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150
FS1
Saturday, March 8
Time
Session
TV
11:35 a.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
CW App
12:40 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
CW App
2:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
Amazon Prime Video
3:10 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
Amazon Prime Video
5 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series GOVX 200
The CW Network
Sunday, March 9
Time
Session
TV
3:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
FS1