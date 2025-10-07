Racing America Logo

How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas

Zach Evans

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin the Round of 8 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Who will cash in a big win in Sin City, and who will start the round with a bust? Find out how you can watch Sunday's South Point 400 and see it all unfold live.

Watching the South Point 400

Kyle Larson (5) and Ross Chastain (1) lead the field for the restart during the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 takes place on Sunday, October 12. The first race in the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begins at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Coverage of Sunday's event will be on USA Network. This will be the final race on USA Network for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. For the final three races of the season, NBC will provide television coverage.

Practice and qualifying for the South Point 400 take place on Saturday, October 11, with coverage on truTV. Practice begins at 4:30 p.m. ET, with qualifying to follow.

Broadcast Schedule from Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Kyle Sieg (28) leads a group during The LiUNA! race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series joins the NASCAR Cup Series in Las Vegas this weekend. The Xfinity Series Focused Health 302 begins the Round of 8 for that series' playoffs.

Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series event takes the green flag at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW Network. The entirety of the 2025 Xfinity Series season can be found on The CW Network.

If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.

Saturday, October 11

Time

Session

TV

2 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice

CW App

3:05 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

CW App

4:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Practice

truTV

5:40 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

truTV

7:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 302

CW Network

Sunday, October 12

Time

Session

TV

5:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400

USA Network

Published
Zach Evans
ZACH EVANS

Zach Evans is the Managing Editor of RacingAmerica.com, with nearly a decade of experience in motorsports. He has been with Racing America since 2017.

