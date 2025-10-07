How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas
The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin the Round of 8 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Who will cash in a big win in Sin City, and who will start the round with a bust? Find out how you can watch Sunday's South Point 400 and see it all unfold live.
Watching the South Point 400
The NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 takes place on Sunday, October 12. The first race in the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begins at 5:30 p.m. ET.
Coverage of Sunday's event will be on USA Network. This will be the final race on USA Network for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. For the final three races of the season, NBC will provide television coverage.
Practice and qualifying for the South Point 400 take place on Saturday, October 11, with coverage on truTV. Practice begins at 4:30 p.m. ET, with qualifying to follow.
Broadcast Schedule from Las Vegas Motor Speedway
The NASCAR Xfinity Series joins the NASCAR Cup Series in Las Vegas this weekend. The Xfinity Series Focused Health 302 begins the Round of 8 for that series' playoffs.
Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series event takes the green flag at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW Network. The entirety of the 2025 Xfinity Series season can be found on The CW Network.
If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
Saturday, October 11
Time
Session
TV
2 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
CW App
3:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
CW App
4:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
truTV
5:40 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
truTV
7:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 302
CW Network
Sunday, October 12
Time
Session
TV
5:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
USA Network