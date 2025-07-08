Racing America Logo

How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma

Zach Evans

Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Cup Series tackles its second consecutive road course event, heading west to California's Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. Find out how to watch Sunday's race from Wine Country.

Watching the Toyota/Save Mart 350 from Sonoma

Joey Logano (22) stays ahead of driver Tyler Reddick (45) during the Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.
Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 from Sonoma is the third of five races in the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge. The In-Season Challenge is being televised on TNT as part of the network's return to NASCAR.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 takes the green flag at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 13. TNT will have Sunday's live, flag-to-flag coverage of the race. Practice and qualifying from Chicago will be televised on truTV on Saturday, July 12, starting at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Schedule from Sonoma Raceway

Shane van Gisbergen (97) and Ty Gibbs (19) start the race on the green flag at the Sonoma 250 at Sonoma Raceway.
Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series West are also part of the weekend of racing at Sonoma. The NASCAR Xfinity Series competes in the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 on Saturday, July 12 at 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW Network. Practice and qualifying takes place on Friday, July 11 at 4 p.m. ET on the CW App.

If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.

The ARCA Menards Series West races on Friday, July 11. The General Tire 200 will be broadcast on FloRacing starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Friday, July 11

Time

Session

TV

4 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice

CW App

5:10 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

CW App

6:30 p.m. ET

ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 200

FloRacing

Saturday, July 12

Time

Session

TV

1:35 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Practice

truTV

2:40 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

truTV

4:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250

The CW Network

Sunday, July 13

Time

Session

TV

3:30 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350

TNT

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Zach Evans
ZACH EVANS

Zach Evans is the Managing Editor of RacingAmerica.com, with nearly a decade of experience in motorsports. He has been with Racing America since 2017.

Home/News