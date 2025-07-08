How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma
The NASCAR Cup Series tackles its second consecutive road course event, heading west to California's Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. Find out how to watch Sunday's race from Wine Country.
Watching the Toyota/Save Mart 350 from Sonoma
The Toyota/Save Mart 350 from Sonoma is the third of five races in the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge. The In-Season Challenge is being televised on TNT as part of the network's return to NASCAR.
The Toyota/Save Mart 350 takes the green flag at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 13. TNT will have Sunday's live, flag-to-flag coverage of the race. Practice and qualifying from Chicago will be televised on truTV on Saturday, July 12, starting at 1:35 p.m. ET.
Broadcast Schedule from Sonoma Raceway
The NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series West are also part of the weekend of racing at Sonoma. The NASCAR Xfinity Series competes in the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 on Saturday, July 12 at 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW Network. Practice and qualifying takes place on Friday, July 11 at 4 p.m. ET on the CW App.
If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
The ARCA Menards Series West races on Friday, July 11. The General Tire 200 will be broadcast on FloRacing starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Friday, July 11
Time
Session
TV
4 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
CW App
5:10 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
CW App
6:30 p.m. ET
ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 200
FloRacing
Saturday, July 12
Time
Session
TV
1:35 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
truTV
2:40 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
truTV
4:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250
The CW Network
Sunday, July 13
Time
Session
TV
3:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
TNT