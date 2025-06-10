How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250 at Mexico City
The NASCAR Cup Series makes its maiden voyage to Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez this weekend for the Viva Mexico 250. This will be the first points-paying event for the series outside of the United States since 1958.
Find out how you can watch this history-making event live on Sunday, June 15.
How to Watch the Viva Mexico 250
Prime Video will broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series' debut at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico. The green flag waves at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 15.
Practice and Qualifying throughout the weekend will also air on Prime Video. Friday's practice sessions begin at 1:05 p.m. ET, with qualifying on Saturday taking place at Noon ET.
Click here to join Prime and watch Prime Video coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025. New Prime customers are even eligible for a 30-day free trial, which covers the window of NASCAR Cup Series broadcasts on Prime Video.
Broadcast Schedule from Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will also take part in this weekend's racing activity with The Chilango 150 on Saturday, June 14. The green flag waves on that event at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Coverage of The Chilango 150 will be on The CW Network. If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
The NASCAR México Series opens the weekend with the Ricardo Rodríguez 120 on Friday, June 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET. They return to action on Saturday, June 14 with the Pedro Rodríguez 100 at 1:45 p.m. ET. Fans can watch both races on the NASCAR México Series' YouTube channel.
Friday, June 13
Time
Session
TV
1:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice 1
Prime Video
2:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice 1
CW App
3:00 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice 2
Prime Video
3:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice 2
The CW App
4:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Mexico Series Ricardo Rodriguez 120
NASCAR Mexico Series on YouTube
Saturday, June 14
Time
Session
TV
10:30 a.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
CW App
Noon ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
Prime Video
1:45 p.m. ET
NASCAR Mexico Series Pedro Rodriguez 100
NASCAR Mexico Series on YouTube
4:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Chilango 150
The CW Network
Sunday, June 15
Time
Session
TV
3:00 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Viva Mexico 250
Prime Video