How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Texas
The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Fort Worth, Texas this weekend for the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. Here is how to watch this weekend's festivities deep in the heart of Texas.
How to Watch the Wurth 400
The Würth 400 takes place on Sunday, May 4 at Texas Motor Speedway. The race broadcast begins on FS1 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fans can also watch on the Fox Sports App with a valid television provider subscription login.
Prime Video broadcasts practice and qualifying coverage for the first half of the NASCAR Cup Series season. They will also air five NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25.
Click here to join Prime and watch Prime Video coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025. Prime Video's practice and qualifying coverage from Texas begins at 11:05 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 3.
Broadcast Schedule from Texas Motor Speedway
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to action after an off weekend, joining the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series this weekend at Texas.
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 takes place on Friday, May 2 at 8 p.m. FS1 will have broadcast coverage of that event.
The Andy's Frozen Custard 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series is on Saturday, May 3 at 2 p.m. ET, with coverage on The CW Network.
If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
Friday, May 2
Time
Session
TV
5:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
CW App
6:10 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
CW App
8:00 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 200
FS1
Saturday, May 3
Time
Session
TV
11:05 a.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
Prime Video
12:10 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
Prime Video
2:00 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 200
The CW Network
Sunday, May 4
Time
Session
TV
3:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400
FS1