How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville
Martinsville Speedway hosts a dramatic conclusion to the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in Sunday's Xfinity 500. Two spots remain in the Championship 4 for next week's Championship Race at Phoenix, and 500 laps around NASCAR's shortest track will determine who takes those spots.
Watching the Xfinity 500
The NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 takes the green flag at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 26. It is the final race out of three events in the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Both Sunday's Xfinity 500 and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on November 2 will be televised on NBC. The races will also be simulcast on Peacock. Click here to learn more about NASCAR coverage on Peacock.
NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying for the Xfinity 500 take place on Saturday, October 25, starting at 4:30 p.m. ET. Practice and qualifying coverage will be televised on truTV.
Broadcast Schedule from Martinsville Speedway
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series will also be in action at Martinsville Speedway over the weekend.
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series determines its Championship 4 on Friday, October 24 in the Slim Jim 400. Practice and qualifying start at 2:05 p.m. ET on FS2, with racing starting at 6 p.m. ET on FS1.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes center stage on Saturday, October 25 with the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250. Practice and qualifying begin at 1 p.m. ET, with the green flag waving at 7:30 p.m. ET. The entirety of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season is airing on The CW Network.
If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
Friday, October 24
Time
Session
TV
2:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice
FS2
3:10 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
FS2
6 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Slim Jim 200
FS1
Saturday, October 25
Time
Session
TV
1 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
CW App
2:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
CW App
4:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
truTV
5:40 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
truTV
7:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250
The CW Network
Sunday, October 26
Time
Session
TV
2 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
NBC/Peacock