How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville
After 34 races, it's time to set the field for the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Cup Series.
The 35th and penultimate race of the season takes NASCAR's premier series to its oldest venue, Martinsville Speedway. Sunday's Xfinity 500 will determine which drivers will join Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick in battling for the NASCAR Cup Series title on November 10 at Phoenix Raceway.
Watching the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville
Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway will be broadcast on NBC. It will also be streamed on the NBC Sports App, with access from your television provider. The Countdown to Green pre-race show begins at 1:30 p.m. ET, with race coverage following at 2 p.m. ET.
If you are having difficulty accessing the NBC Sports live stream, click here for more information from the NBC help center.
Martinsville Weekend Broadcast Schedule
The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series also compete this weekend at Martinsville Speedway to set their respective championship fields during next weekend in Phoenix.
In the Xfinity Series, A.J. Allmendinger and Austin Hill have locked their spots in the Championship 4 with wins over the past two weeks. Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer are currently above the cutoff line, with Chandler Smith, Jesse Love, Sam Mayer, and Sammy Smith looking to race their way into the title picture at Martinsville.
Grant Enfinger has won back-to-back races in the Round of 8 for the Craftsman Truck Series, making him the only driver locked into the Championship 4. Corey Heim is 49 points above the cutline, followed by Christian Eckes and Ty Majeski. Rajah Caruth, Taylor Gray, Tyler Ankrum, and Nick Sanchez will be trying to get above the cutline on Friday night.
Below is the broadcast schedule for the weekend at Martinsville Speedway.
Friday, November 1
Time
Session
Channel
1:35 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice
FS2
2:10 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
FS2
3:35 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice
NBC Sports App
4:10 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
NBC Sports App
6 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 200
FS1
Saturday, November 2
Time
Session
Channel
1 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Practice
NBC Sports App
2:05 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
NBC Sports App
4 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series National Debt Relief 250
The CW Network
If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
Sunday, November 3
Time
Session
Channel
2 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
NBC, NBC Sports App