How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville

The Championship 4 will be set at Martinsville Speedway during the Xfinity 500 on Sunday, November 3.
After 34 races, it's time to set the field for the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 35th and penultimate race of the season takes NASCAR's premier series to its oldest venue, Martinsville Speedway. Sunday's Xfinity 500 will determine which drivers will join Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick in battling for the NASCAR Cup Series title on November 10 at Phoenix Raceway.

Watching the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway will be broadcast on NBC. It will also be streamed on the NBC Sports App, with access from your television provider. The Countdown to Green pre-race show begins at 1:30 p.m. ET, with race coverage following at 2 p.m. ET.

If you are having difficulty accessing the NBC Sports live stream, click here for more information from the NBC help center.

Martinsville Weekend Broadcast Schedule

Flames out of the exhaust of the car of Xfinity driver Parker Kligerman (48) during the Dude Wipes 250 at Martinsville.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series also compete this weekend at Martinsville Speedway to set their respective championship fields during next weekend in Phoenix.

In the Xfinity Series, A.J. Allmendinger and Austin Hill have locked their spots in the Championship 4 with wins over the past two weeks. Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer are currently above the cutoff line, with Chandler Smith, Jesse Love, Sam Mayer, and Sammy Smith looking to race their way into the title picture at Martinsville.

Grant Enfinger has won back-to-back races in the Round of 8 for the Craftsman Truck Series, making him the only driver locked into the Championship 4. Corey Heim is 49 points above the cutline, followed by Christian Eckes and Ty Majeski. Rajah Caruth, Taylor Gray, Tyler Ankrum, and Nick Sanchez will be trying to get above the cutline on Friday night.

Below is the broadcast schedule for the weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Friday, November 1

Time

Session

Channel

1:35 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice

FS2

2:10 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying

FS2

3:35 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice

NBC Sports App

4:10 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying

NBC Sports App

6 p.m. ET

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 200

FS1

Saturday, November 2

Time

Session

Channel

1 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Practice

NBC Sports App

2:05 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

NBC Sports App

4 p.m. ET

NASCAR Xfinity Series National Debt Relief 250

The CW Network

If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.

Sunday, November 3

Time

Session

Channel

2 p.m. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500

NBC, NBC Sports App

Published
