How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega
It's time for the "wild card" race in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Known for its unpredictability and massive accidents, Talladega could completely reshape the playoff conversation.
Watching the YellaWood 500
The NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 takes the green flag at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 19. The race is the second of three events in the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Sunday's race, as well as the remainder of the NASCAR Cup Series calendar, will be broadcast on NBC. The YellaWood 500 and Xfinity 500 on October 26 at Martinsville Speedway will determine which four drivers will compete for the title in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on November 2.
Sunday's race will also be simulcast on Peacock. Click here to learn more about NASCAR coverage on Peacock.
Qualifying for the YellaWood 500 takes place on Saturday, October 18 at 1:30 p.m. ET, with coverage on truTV.
Broadcast Schedule from Talladega Superspeedway
The YellaWood 500 weekend also includes Round of 8 races for both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
Racing begins on Friday, October 17 with the Love's RV Stop 225 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The race airs on FOX, with the green flag waving at 4 p.m. ET.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the green flag for the United Rentals 250 at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 18. The entirety of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season is airing on The CW Network.
If you are having difficulty finding The CW Network, click here for a station guide from The CW, which will show you the tune-in info for The CW in your region. All you have to do is enter your zip code into the station guide.
Friday, October 17
Time
Session
TV
12:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying
FS2
4 p.m. ET
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love's RV Stop 225
FOX
Saturday, October 18
Time
Session
TV
11:30 a.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying
CW App
1:30 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying
truTV
4 p.m. ET
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 250
CW Network
Sunday, October 19
Time
Session
TV
2 p.m. ET
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
NBC/Peacock