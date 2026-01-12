Hyak Motorsports Introduces New 3-Race Sponsor for Stenhouse in 2026

Get the can opener ready, Chef Boyardee is set to become a primary sponsorship partner of Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and the No. 47 Hyak Motorsports team during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. On Monday, the race team announced a three-race primary sponsorship agreement with the iconic brand.

Additionally, Chef Boyardee will receive associate sponsorship placement for the entirety of the upcoming NASCAR season.

“We’re excited to welcome Chef Boyardee to the Hyak Motorsports family. They’re a brand everyone knows, and bringing them into NASCAR is something the entire team is looking forward to,” said Stenhouse in a team press release. “We’re ready to start the season off strong and represent Chef Boyardee throughout the year.”

The Chef Boyardee colors will adorn the No. 47 Chevrolet beginning with The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, February 1. After the annual pre-season exhibition event, the brand will return to sponsor Stenhouse in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 15. Chef Boyardee's three-race primary sponsorship stint will wrap up at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 26.

Brynwood Partners, which owns the Chef Boyardee brand, has been aligned with Stenhouse for more than a decade as a primary sponsorship partner. The company couldn't be prouder to continue its commitment to the 2023 Daytona 500 champion in the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series season.

“Ricky has been an incredible ambassador for our brands in the 12 years that we have been sponsoring his car in the Cup Series,” said Henk Hartong, CEO of Brynwood Partners. “We are excited to bring Chef Boyardee back to the track at Daytona and Talladega this season, both places where Ricky has taken the checkered flag previously. We look forward to bringing the Chef Boyardee 47 to Victory Lane at Daytona in February.”

According to the press release, Chef Boyardee will collaborate with Hyak Motorsports through on-car branding, team assets, and integrated fan-engagement activations designed to reach audiences both at the track and at home. Additionally, the sponsorship will include digital and social media content, behind-the-scenes features, and fan-focused activations, which will be designed to highlight the connection between Chef Boyardee, Hyak Motorsports, and NASCAR's most ardent fans.

Stenhouse, 38, has collected four wins in the NASCAR Cup Series over a career that has spanned 475 starts. Stenhouse's four wins have come at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, where he has collected two wins apiece. Stenhouse started off the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season strong, as he found himself in Playoff contention through an 11th-place finish in the Coca-Cola 600, the 13th race of the season.

However, Stenhouse found bad luck in the weeks after the Coca-Cola 600, which continued for the duration of the season. Among the bad luck was an ongoing one-sided feud with Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar, which was seemingly resolved.

Stenhouse would end the 2025 campaign 30th in the championship standings. He'll look to rebound in a big way in 2026.

