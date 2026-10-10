Inclement Weather Washes Out O'Reilly Series Practice and Qualifying

Practice and qualifying for Saturday's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Blue Cross NC 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway have been washed away by inclement weather in Concord, NC. As a result, the starting lineup for Saturday's Chase race was determined by the NASCAR Rule Book, and teams will begin the race without any on-track laps on their race cars.

In these situations, NASCAR sets the starting lineup by the metric formula, which takes into account the most recent race finish and overall championship points position for each car in the field.

Carson Kvapil will start the Blue Cross NC 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway from the pole position, as he had the best overall metric formula total. While it won't count as an official pole position in the record book, the driver of the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet will start from ideal track position in Saturday night's race.

Corey Day, who took a dramatic victory last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will start from the outside of the front row, driving the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Kvapil and Day will be flanked on the starting grid by defending O'Reilly Auto Parts Series champion Jesse Love and Brent Crews, who will represent the second row of the starting lineup on Saturday.

Sam Mayer, Taylor Gray, Austin Hill, Sheldon Creed, William Sawalich, and Rajah Caruth round out the top-10 starters for the Blue Cross NC 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which is currently slated for 4 PM ET, however weather remains a threat throughout Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Official Blue Cross NC 300 Starting Lineup

Pos Car Driver Team Make 1 1 Carson Kvapil (C) JR Motorsports Chevrolet 2 17 Corey Day (C) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 2 Jesse Love (C) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 19 Brent Crews # Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 41 Sam Mayer (C) Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 6 54 Taylor Gray (C) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 21 Austin Hill (C) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 8 00 Sheldon Creed (C) Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 9 18 William Sawalich Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 10 88 Rajah Caruth (C) JR Motorsports Chevrolet 11 51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet 12 96 Anthony Alfredo Viking Motorsports Chevrolet 13 8 Sammy Smith (C) JR Motorsports Chevrolet 14 39 Ryan Sieg RSS Racing Chevrolet 15 24 Harrison Burton Sam Hunt Racing Toyota 16 99 Parker Retzlaff (C) Viking Motorsports Chevrolet 17 26 Dean Thompson Sam Hunt Racing Toyota 18 44 Brennan Poole Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet 19 87 Austin Green Peterson Racing Chevrolet 20 32 Carson Brown Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet 21 27 Jeb Burton Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet 22 28 Kyle Sieg RSS Racing Chevrolet 23 7 Justin Allgaier (C) JR Motorsports Chevrolet 24 0 Garrett Smithley SS-GreenLight Racing Chevrolet 25 48 Patrick Staropoli # Big Machine Racing Chevrolet 26 42 Matt DiBenedetto Young's Motorsports Chevrolet 27 45 Lavar Scott # Alpha Prime Racing Ford 28 20 Brandon Jones (C) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 29 92 Mason Maggio DGM Racing Chevrolet 30 31 Blaine Perkins Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet 31 55 Joey Gase Joey Gase Motorsports Ford 32 07 Josh Bilicki SS-GreenLight Racing Chevrolet 33 02 Ryan Ellis Young's Motorsports Chevrolet 34 91 Myatt Snider DGM Racing Chevrolet 35 53 Derek Lemke (i) Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet 36 9 Jake Finch JR Motorsports Chevrolet 37 47 Dawson Cram Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet 38 38 JJ Yeley RSS Racing Chevrolet

(C) indicates a Chase contender

# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender

(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points