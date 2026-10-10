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Inclement Weather Washes Out O'Reilly Series Practice and Qualifying

Carson Kvapil will start from the pole position in the Blue Cross NC 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after qualifying was canceled due to weather.
Toby Christie|
Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Practice and qualifying for Saturday's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Blue Cross NC 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway have been washed away by inclement weather in Concord, NC. As a result, the starting lineup for Saturday's Chase race was determined by the NASCAR Rule Book, and teams will begin the race without any on-track laps on their race cars.

In these situations, NASCAR sets the starting lineup by the metric formula, which takes into account the most recent race finish and overall championship points position for each car in the field.

Carson Kvapil will start the Blue Cross NC 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway from the pole position, as he had the best overall metric formula total. While it won't count as an official pole position in the record book, the driver of the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet will start from ideal track position in Saturday night's race.

Corey Day, who took a dramatic victory last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will start from the outside of the front row, driving the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Kvapil and Day will be flanked on the starting grid by defending O'Reilly Auto Parts Series champion Jesse Love and Brent Crews, who will represent the second row of the starting lineup on Saturday.

Sam Mayer, Taylor Gray, Austin Hill, Sheldon Creed, William Sawalich, and Rajah Caruth round out the top-10 starters for the Blue Cross NC 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which is currently slated for 4 PM ET, however weather remains a threat throughout Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Official Blue Cross NC 300 Starting Lineup

Pos

Car

Driver

Team

Make

1

1

Carson Kvapil (C)

JR Motorsports

Chevrolet

2

17

Corey Day (C)

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

3

2

Jesse Love (C)

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

19

Brent Crews #

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

5

41

Sam Mayer (C)

Haas Factory Team

Chevrolet

6

54

Taylor Gray (C)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

7

21

Austin Hill (C)

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

8

00

Sheldon Creed (C)

Haas Factory Team

Chevrolet

9

18

William Sawalich

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

10

88

Rajah Caruth (C)

JR Motorsports

Chevrolet

11

51

Jeremy Clements

Jeremy Clements Racing

Chevrolet

12

96

Anthony Alfredo

Viking Motorsports

Chevrolet

13

8

Sammy Smith (C)

JR Motorsports

Chevrolet

14

39

Ryan Sieg

RSS Racing

Chevrolet

15

24

Harrison Burton

Sam Hunt Racing

Toyota

16

99

Parker Retzlaff (C)

Viking Motorsports

Chevrolet

17

26

Dean Thompson

Sam Hunt Racing

Toyota

18

44

Brennan Poole

Alpha Prime Racing

Chevrolet

19

87

Austin Green

Peterson Racing

Chevrolet

20

32

Carson Brown

Jordan Anderson Racing

Chevrolet

21

27

Jeb Burton

Jordan Anderson Racing

Chevrolet

22

28

Kyle Sieg

RSS Racing

Chevrolet

23

7

Justin Allgaier (C)

JR Motorsports

Chevrolet

24

0

Garrett Smithley

SS-GreenLight Racing

Chevrolet

25

48

Patrick Staropoli #

Big Machine Racing

Chevrolet

26

42

Matt DiBenedetto

Young's Motorsports

Chevrolet

27

45

Lavar Scott #

Alpha Prime Racing

Ford

28

20

Brandon Jones (C)

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

29

92

Mason Maggio

DGM Racing

Chevrolet

30

31

Blaine Perkins

Jordan Anderson Racing

Chevrolet

31

55

Joey Gase

Joey Gase Motorsports

Ford

32

07

Josh Bilicki

SS-GreenLight Racing

Chevrolet

33

02

Ryan Ellis

Young's Motorsports

Chevrolet

34

91

Myatt Snider

DGM Racing

Chevrolet

35

53

Derek Lemke (i)

Joey Gase Motorsports

Chevrolet

36

9

Jake Finch

JR Motorsports

Chevrolet

37

47

Dawson Cram

Mike Harmon Racing

Chevrolet

38

38

JJ Yeley

RSS Racing

Chevrolet

(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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