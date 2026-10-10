Inclement Weather Washes Out O'Reilly Series Practice and Qualifying
Practice and qualifying for Saturday's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Blue Cross NC 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway have been washed away by inclement weather in Concord, NC. As a result, the starting lineup for Saturday's Chase race was determined by the NASCAR Rule Book, and teams will begin the race without any on-track laps on their race cars.
In these situations, NASCAR sets the starting lineup by the metric formula, which takes into account the most recent race finish and overall championship points position for each car in the field.
Carson Kvapil will start the Blue Cross NC 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway from the pole position, as he had the best overall metric formula total. While it won't count as an official pole position in the record book, the driver of the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet will start from ideal track position in Saturday night's race.
Corey Day, who took a dramatic victory last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, will start from the outside of the front row, driving the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
Kvapil and Day will be flanked on the starting grid by defending O'Reilly Auto Parts Series champion Jesse Love and Brent Crews, who will represent the second row of the starting lineup on Saturday.
Sam Mayer, Taylor Gray, Austin Hill, Sheldon Creed, William Sawalich, and Rajah Caruth round out the top-10 starters for the Blue Cross NC 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which is currently slated for 4 PM ET, however weather remains a threat throughout Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Official Blue Cross NC 300 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
Make
1
1
Carson Kvapil (C)
JR Motorsports
Chevrolet
2
17
Corey Day (C)
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
3
2
Jesse Love (C)
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
4
19
Brent Crews #
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
5
41
Sam Mayer (C)
Haas Factory Team
Chevrolet
6
54
Taylor Gray (C)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
7
21
Austin Hill (C)
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
8
00
Sheldon Creed (C)
Haas Factory Team
Chevrolet
9
18
William Sawalich
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
10
88
Rajah Caruth (C)
JR Motorsports
Chevrolet
11
51
Jeremy Clements
Jeremy Clements Racing
Chevrolet
12
96
Anthony Alfredo
Viking Motorsports
Chevrolet
13
8
Sammy Smith (C)
JR Motorsports
Chevrolet
14
39
Ryan Sieg
RSS Racing
Chevrolet
15
24
Harrison Burton
Sam Hunt Racing
Toyota
16
99
Parker Retzlaff (C)
Viking Motorsports
Chevrolet
17
26
Dean Thompson
Sam Hunt Racing
Toyota
18
44
Brennan Poole
Alpha Prime Racing
Chevrolet
19
87
Austin Green
Peterson Racing
Chevrolet
20
32
Carson Brown
Jordan Anderson Racing
Chevrolet
21
27
Jeb Burton
Jordan Anderson Racing
Chevrolet
22
28
Kyle Sieg
RSS Racing
Chevrolet
23
7
Justin Allgaier (C)
JR Motorsports
Chevrolet
24
0
Garrett Smithley
SS-GreenLight Racing
Chevrolet
25
48
Patrick Staropoli #
Big Machine Racing
Chevrolet
26
42
Matt DiBenedetto
Young's Motorsports
Chevrolet
27
45
Lavar Scott #
Alpha Prime Racing
Ford
28
20
Brandon Jones (C)
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
29
92
Mason Maggio
DGM Racing
Chevrolet
30
31
Blaine Perkins
Jordan Anderson Racing
Chevrolet
31
55
Joey Gase
Joey Gase Motorsports
Ford
32
07
Josh Bilicki
SS-GreenLight Racing
Chevrolet
33
02
Ryan Ellis
Young's Motorsports
Chevrolet
34
91
Myatt Snider
DGM Racing
Chevrolet
35
53
Derek Lemke (i)
Joey Gase Motorsports
Chevrolet
36
9
Jake Finch
JR Motorsports
Chevrolet
37
47
Dawson Cram
Mike Harmon Racing
Chevrolet
38
38
JJ Yeley
RSS Racing
Chevrolet
(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie