Interstate Batteries Extends Long-Term Deal with Joe Gibbs Racing
Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) and Interstate Batteries, the leading replacement battery brand in the United States, have inked a multi-year sponsorship extension, which will see the iconic brand continue to support the team's efforts in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Interstate Batteries is one of Joe Gibbs Racing's founding sponsors, joining the organization at the beginning of its first full-time season in the NASCAR Winston Cup Series in 1992. In the three-plus decades of this partnership, the team has gone on to win several championships, and prestigious crown jewel events.
“When we first began our partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing in 1992, we had around 120,000 dealers comprised of service stations, garages and car dealers that sold our batteries, but we didn’t have a national reputation. Joe Gibbs Racing gave Interstate Batteries national recognition. Joe was still in the NFL and coaching in Washington, and then Dale Jarrett delivered our first win together in the first race of our second season,” said Norm Miller, Chairman Emeritus, Interstate Batteries.
“We already saw that the partnership was working during our inaugural season together, but that 1993 Daytona 500 win really put Interstate Batteries on the map. It helped us secure national accounts because we had strong name recognition among consumers. That recognition remains true to this day as we enter our 73rd year delivering outrageously dependable batteries.”
In 2025, Interstate Batteries will put the majority of its support behind perennial championship contender Christopher Bell, who will pilot the No. 20 Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry XSE in four NASCAR Cup Series events, beginning with the Daytona 500 on February 16.
The four-race campaign for Interstate Batteries on-board the No. 20 will continue at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 16) and Texas Motor Speedway (May 4), before wrapping up with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway (November 2).
Third-year NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Gibbs will also have Interstate Batteries on-board his Joe Gibbs Racing entry, the No. 54 Toyota Camry XSE, at Nashville Superspeedway on June 1.
“Our customers are the backbone of our success at Interstate Batteries, and our partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing is a great avenue to strengthen our relationships with them on and off the track,” said Lain Hancock, President and CEO, Interstate Batteries. “Our ‘Outrageously Dependable’ mantra speaks to our tenure with JGR and our long-time customers, and no one enjoys seeing the color green wave on another NASCAR season more than all of us at Interstate Batteries.”
Since 1992, Joe Gibbs Racing and Interstate Batteries have been inseparable on the racetrack, and that maiden sponsorship, has helped to propel the organization to a legendary tenure at NASCAR's top-level, collecting five championships and 214 wins, including several crown jewel events.
“We wouldn’t be where we are as a race team without the support from our founding partner, Interstate Batteries,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. “To think we’re now well into our fourth decade together speaks to how special our partnership has been and the relationships we’ve built with everyone at Interstate Batteries. I’ll be forever grateful to Norm and Tommy Miller, who gave us a chance when we didn’t have a building, cars or even employees. We are blessed to continue to work with great people like Lain (Hancock) and his entire team. There are few partnerships that have stood the test of time like Joe Gibbs Racing and Interstate Batteries.”
The 2025 Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday, February 16 at Daytona International Speedway. Coverage of the event will begin at 2:30 PM ET on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).