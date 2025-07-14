Racing America Logo

J.J. Yeley Included in 37-Car Dover NASCAR Cup Entry List

Joseph Srigley

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Monday, NASCAR revealed the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, and confirmed there are 37 cars on the list.

The 37-driver is comprised of 36 full-time Chartered NASCAR Cup Series cars (as of right now) and one "Open" entry.

JJ Yeley, who has competed part-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for NY Racing over the last couple of seasons, will return to the series in the No. 44 Chevrolet. This will mark the sixth start in the NASCAR Cup Series of 2025 for Yeley.

Here is the complete entry list for the NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, the 21st race of the 36-race season.

Car

Driver

Team

Sponsor

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Moose Fraternity

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

AutoTrader

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

BREZTRI

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

MillerTech

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

HendrickCars.com

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

BuildSubmarines.com

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Gainbridge

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

NAPA Auto Parts

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Sea Best

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Progressive

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Menards / Libman

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Trimble

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Bass Pro Shops

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Rheem

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Advance Auto Parts

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Shell Pennzoil

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Space Force / Leidos

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Raptor

Chevrolet

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Love's Travel Stops

Ford

35

Riley Herbst #

23XI Racing

Tree Top

Toyota

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Horizon Hobby

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

HaasTooling.com

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Hertz

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Dollar Tree

Toyota

44

JJ Yeley

NY Racing

--

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

SiriusXM

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

Fun Pops

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Ally

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Mighty Fire Breaker

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Monster Energy

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Castrol

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Delaware Life

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Miner Docks, Door and More

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

WeatherTech

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Jockey Infinite Cool Underwear

Chevrolet

