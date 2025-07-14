J.J. Yeley Included in 37-Car Dover NASCAR Cup Entry List
On Monday, NASCAR revealed the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, and confirmed there are 37 cars on the list.
The 37-driver is comprised of 36 full-time Chartered NASCAR Cup Series cars (as of right now) and one "Open" entry.
JJ Yeley, who has competed part-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for NY Racing over the last couple of seasons, will return to the series in the No. 44 Chevrolet. This will mark the sixth start in the NASCAR Cup Series of 2025 for Yeley.
Here is the complete entry list for the NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, the 21st race of the 36-race season.
Car
Driver
Team
Sponsor
Manufacturer
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Moose Fraternity
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
AutoTrader
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
BREZTRI
Chevrolet
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
MillerTech
Ford
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
HendrickCars.com
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
BuildSubmarines.com
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Gainbridge
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
NAPA Auto Parts
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Sea Best
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Progressive
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Menards / Libman
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Trimble
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bass Pro Shops
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Rheem
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Advance Auto Parts
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Shell Pennzoil
Ford
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Space Force / Leidos
Toyota
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Raptor
Chevrolet
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Love's Travel Stops
Ford
35
Riley Herbst #
23XI Racing
Tree Top
Toyota
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Horizon Hobby
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
HaasTooling.com
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Hertz
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Dollar Tree
Toyota
44
JJ Yeley
NY Racing
--
Chevrolet
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
SiriusXM
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
Fun Pops
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Ally
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Mighty Fire Breaker
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Monster Energy
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Castrol
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Delaware Life
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Miner Docks, Door and More
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
WeatherTech
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Jockey Infinite Cool Underwear
Chevrolet