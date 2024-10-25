Jeremy Bullins Leaving Team Penske, Wood Brothers Racing
Jeremy Bullins, a long-time crew chief for championship-winning organization Team Penske in the NASCAR Cup Series, has left the organization with immediate effect.
After working with Harrison Burton and Wood Brothers Racing all season, Bullins is no longer listed as crew chief of the No. 21 Ford Mustang on NASCAR's Roster Portal for Sunday's Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Grant Hutchens, who has worked as an interim crew chief for Team Penske in the past, will be partnered with Burton and the No. 21 Ford Mustang for the final three NASCAR Cup Series events of the year at Homestead, Martinsville, and Phoenix.
On Friday, Team Penske confirmed to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports that Bullins is no longer with the organization and will be pursuing other opportunities. "We respect his decision and wish him the best," the team told Pockrass.
Bullins first joined Team Penske in 2012, working as a NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chief. In his two-year stint in the second-tier series, the Walnut Cove, North Carolina-native recorded an impressive 21 victories as a shot-caller.
After an impressive two-year stint in the Xfinity Series, Bullins was promoted to the NASCAR Cup Series, where he worked with Ryan Blaney at Wood Brothers Racing as his full-time career got underway in NASCAR's premier division.
In the decade since, Bullins has worked with four different Team Penske drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series -- Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Austin Cindric, and most recently Harrison Burton. Bullins was switched from the No. 2 to the No. 21 mid-last-season.
During his NASCAR Cup Series tenure, Bullins has won 10 races as a crew chief, including the 2022 Daytona 500. Bullins was also responsible for calling the shots for Brad Keselowski in 2020 when the driver recorded a second-place points finish.
Wood Brothers Racing has yet to announce a new crew chief for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, when the team will bring Josh Berry on-board to drive the No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.