Jesse Love Adds Kansas, Richmond to 2025 NASCAR Cup Schedule
Jesse Love, who made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway and returned for last weekend's event at Texas Motor Speedway, added two additional NASCAR Cup Series starts to his 2025 schedule on Monday.
Richard Childress Racing has announced that Love will pilot the team's "Open" entry No. 33 Chevrolet with primary sponsorship from C4 Ultimate Energy in this weekend's AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway as well as the August 16 event at Richmond Raceway.
As previously announced, Love will also compete in the Brickyard 400 driving the No. 62 Beard Motorsports entry that he competed in this past weekend at Texas, a race where he finished 31st after suffering a late-race crash on the backstretch.
Love is excited about his prospects in the NASCAR Cup Series ranks this weekend at the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway, which he feels has been a great track for him, personally.
“I’m looking forward to being back behind the wheel of the No. 33 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet this weekend at Kansas,” said Love in a team press release. “Kansas has been a great track for me throughout my career, and to have the opportunity to run the Cup car consecutive weeks on a mile-and-a-half track is going to be valuable experience. The focus for these races is to continue learning and understanding how this car feels compared to other cars that I’ve raced in the past.”
In addition to his part-time driving duties in the NASCAR Cup Series, the 20-year-old driver is competing in his Sophomore season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as the driver of the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.
Through the opening 12 races of the 2025 Xfinity Series campaign, Love has a win, three top-fives, and eight top-10 finishes, and he ranks fourth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship standings.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series, which has run in each of the opening 12 weekends of the NASCAR National Series season, will be observing back-to-back off weeks beginning with this weekend.