Jesse Love Among Those on 39-Car Brickyard 400 Entry List
There are 39 drivers on the preliminary entry list for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Brickyard 400, a crown jewel of NASCARs top-level.
With the maximum field size for all NASCAR Cup Series events set at 40 drivers under the current charter agreement, there will be no teams sent packing prior to the drop of the green flag on Sunday.
Additionally, with new developments in the antitrust lawsuit between NASCAR, 23XI Racing, and Front Row Motorsports, there are now only 30 teams that hold a NASCAR Cup Series charter, meaning that 10 spots will be open for unchartered entries.
Noah Gragson (No. 4), Bubba Wallace (No. 23), Todd Gilliland (No. 34), Riley Herbst (No. 35), Zane Smith (No. 38), and Tyler Reddick (No. 45) will all be locked into the field regardless of what happens, as there are not enough entries to trigger DNQs in qualifying.
Beard Motorsports will bring the No. 62 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet for Jesse Love this weekend at Indianapolis, with MBM Motorsports bringing the No. 66 Sherfick Industries’ Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Josh Bilicki and Live Fast Motorsports bringing the No. 78 Droplight Chevrolet for Katherine Legge.
#
Driver
Team
Sponsor
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Busch Light Lime
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Discount Tire
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Get Bioethanol
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Rush Truck Centers
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
HendrickCars.com
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Body Guard
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Gainbridge / TED Sports Indy
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Zone Nicotine Pouches
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
NAPA Auto Parts
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Sea Best Seafood
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Progressive Insurance
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Menards / Delta
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Grizzly Nicotine Pouches
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Kroger / Diet Cherry Coke
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bass Pro Shops
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Rheem
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
PPG Paints
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Shell-Pennzoil
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Chumba Casino
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Liberty University
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Gener8tor
35
Riley Herbst
23XI Racing
Monster Energy
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Aaron's Rent to Own
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Haas / Autodesk
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Pye Barker Fire & Safety
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Dollar Tree
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Xfinity Mobile
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
Rate
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Ally Financial
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Arby's
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Saia LTL Freight
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Castrol / "The Engine"
62
Jesse Love
Beard Motorsports
C4 Ultimate Energy
66
Josh Bilicki
Garage 66
Sherfick Industries
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Delaware Life
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Zeigler Auto Group
78
Katherine Legge
Live Fast Motorsports
Droplight
88
Shane van Gisbergen
Trackhouse Racing
TBA
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Freeway Insurance