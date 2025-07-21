Racing America Logo

Jesse Love Among Those on 39-Car Brickyard 400 Entry List

Joseph Srigley

Photo: Daniel Nelson, TobyChristie.com (Used with Permission)

There are 39 drivers on the preliminary entry list for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Brickyard 400, a crown jewel of NASCARs top-level.

With the maximum field size for all NASCAR Cup Series events set at 40 drivers under the current charter agreement, there will be no teams sent packing prior to the drop of the green flag on Sunday.

Additionally, with new developments in the antitrust lawsuit between NASCAR, 23XI Racing, and Front Row Motorsports, there are now only 30 teams that hold a NASCAR Cup Series charter, meaning that 10 spots will be open for unchartered entries.

Noah Gragson (No. 4), Bubba Wallace (No. 23), Todd Gilliland (No. 34), Riley Herbst (No. 35), Zane Smith (No. 38), and Tyler Reddick (No. 45) will all be locked into the field regardless of what happens, as there are not enough entries to trigger DNQs in qualifying.

Beard Motorsports will bring the No. 62 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet for Jesse Love this weekend at Indianapolis, with MBM Motorsports bringing the No. 66 Sherfick Industries’ Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Josh Bilicki and Live Fast Motorsports bringing the No. 78 Droplight Chevrolet for Katherine Legge.

#

Driver

Team

Sponsor

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Busch Light Lime

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Discount Tire

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Get Bioethanol

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Rush Truck Centers

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

HendrickCars.com

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Body Guard

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Gainbridge / TED Sports Indy

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Zone Nicotine Pouches

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

NAPA Auto Parts

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Sea Best Seafood

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Progressive Insurance

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Menards / Delta

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Kroger / Diet Cherry Coke

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Bass Pro Shops

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Rheem

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

PPG Paints

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Shell-Pennzoil

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Chumba Casino

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Liberty University

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Gener8tor

35

Riley Herbst

23XI Racing

Monster Energy

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Aaron's Rent to Own

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Haas / Autodesk

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Pye Barker Fire & Safety

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Dollar Tree

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Xfinity Mobile

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

Rate

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Ally Financial

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Arby's

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Saia LTL Freight

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Castrol / "The Engine"

62

Jesse Love

Beard Motorsports

C4 Ultimate Energy

66

Josh Bilicki

Garage 66

Sherfick Industries

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Delaware Life

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Zeigler Auto Group

78

Katherine Legge

Live Fast Motorsports

Droplight

88

Shane van Gisbergen

Trackhouse Racing

TBA

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Freeway Insurance

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

Home/News