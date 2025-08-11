Racing America Logo

Jesse Love, Corey Heim Highlight 39-Car Richmond NASCAR Cup Entry List

Toby Christie

Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

NASCAR has revealed the preliminary entry list for Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, and contained on the list are 39 cars, which will compete in the event.

With up to 40 cars able to start races in the series, nobody will have to pack up and go home following this week's qualifying session.

There are some notable entries on the list, which also contains the usual 30 Chartered entries and six full-time "Open" entries combined between 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

This week marks the return of two up-and-coming young racers as Jesse Love and Corey Heim will mix it up on the 0.750-mile short track in Richmond, VA. Love will pilot the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet with primary sponsorship from C4 Energy, while Heim will drive the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota with primary sponsorship from Robinhood.

The No. 44 NY Racing Team will also make the trek to Richmond with a driver to be announced later.

Car

Driver

Team

Sponsor

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Jockey Infinite Cool Underwear

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Menards / Richmond Water Heaters

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Bass Pro Shops / Winchester

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson *

Front Row Motorsports

ArmorGuard

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

HendrickCars.com

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

BuildSubmarines.com

Ford

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

Gainbridge Super League

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Rebel Bourbon

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

UniFirst

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Sea Best

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Progressive

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

BodyArmor Sports Drink

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Black's Tire

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Fifth Third Bank

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Bass Pro Shops

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

DeWalt

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

eero

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Shell Pennzoil

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace *

23XI Racing

Leidos

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Liberty University

Chevrolet

33

Jesse Love * (i)

Richard Childress Racing

C4 Energy

Chevrolet

34

Todd Gilliland *

Front Row Motorsports

Love's Travel Stops

Ford

35

Riley Herbst # *

23XI Racing

Monster Energy

Toyota

38

Zane Smith *

Front Row Motorsports

Long John Silver's

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

HaasTooling.com

Ford

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Pye Barker Fire & Safety

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Dollar Tree

Toyota

44

TBA *

NY Racing Team

TBA

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick *

23XI Racing

Chumba Casino

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

HYAK Motorsports

TBA

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Ally

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Arrowhead Brass

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

SiriusXM

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Kroger / Kleenex

Ford

67

Corey Heim * (i)

23XI Racing

Robinhood

Toyota

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Workforce

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Delaware Life

Chevrolet

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

Trackhouse Racing

WeatherTech

Chevrolet

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing

Quaker State

Chevrolet

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/News