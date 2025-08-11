Jesse Love, Corey Heim Highlight 39-Car Richmond NASCAR Cup Entry List
NASCAR has revealed the preliminary entry list for Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, and contained on the list are 39 cars, which will compete in the event.
With up to 40 cars able to start races in the series, nobody will have to pack up and go home following this week's qualifying session.
There are some notable entries on the list, which also contains the usual 30 Chartered entries and six full-time "Open" entries combined between 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports.
This week marks the return of two up-and-coming young racers as Jesse Love and Corey Heim will mix it up on the 0.750-mile short track in Richmond, VA. Love will pilot the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet with primary sponsorship from C4 Energy, while Heim will drive the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota with primary sponsorship from Robinhood.
The No. 44 NY Racing Team will also make the trek to Richmond with a driver to be announced later.
Car
Driver
Team
Sponsor
Manufacturer
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Jockey Infinite Cool Underwear
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Menards / Richmond Water Heaters
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Bass Pro Shops / Winchester
Chevrolet
4
Noah Gragson *
Front Row Motorsports
ArmorGuard
Ford
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
HendrickCars.com
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
BuildSubmarines.com
Ford
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Gainbridge Super League
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Rebel Bourbon
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
UniFirst
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Sea Best
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Progressive
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
BodyArmor Sports Drink
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Black's Tire
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Fifth Third Bank
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bass Pro Shops
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
DeWalt
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
eero
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Shell Pennzoil
Ford
23
Bubba Wallace *
23XI Racing
Leidos
Toyota
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Liberty University
Chevrolet
33
Jesse Love * (i)
Richard Childress Racing
C4 Energy
Chevrolet
34
Todd Gilliland *
Front Row Motorsports
Love's Travel Stops
Ford
35
Riley Herbst # *
23XI Racing
Monster Energy
Toyota
38
Zane Smith *
Front Row Motorsports
Long John Silver's
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
HaasTooling.com
Ford
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Pye Barker Fire & Safety
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Dollar Tree
Toyota
44
TBA *
NY Racing Team
TBA
Chevrolet
45
Tyler Reddick *
23XI Racing
Chumba Casino
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
HYAK Motorsports
TBA
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Ally
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Arrowhead Brass
Ford
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
SiriusXM
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Kroger / Kleenex
Ford
67
Corey Heim * (i)
23XI Racing
Robinhood
Toyota
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Workforce
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Delaware Life
Chevrolet
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
Trackhouse Racing
WeatherTech
Chevrolet
99
Daniel Suarez
Trackhouse Racing
Quaker State
Chevrolet
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points