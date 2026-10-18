Jesse Love Holds Off Sam Mayer To Score Pivotal Chase Win At Phoenix

Jesse Love is a West Coast kid, and for the second season in a row, the Richard Childress Racing driver has picked up the win at the 1-mile Phoenix Raceway. Last year, the win secured him the series championship in the final season of NASCAR's Playoff format. This year, could the win mark the beginning of Love's march to a second straight title, this time in NASCAR's Chase?

That remains to be seen, but Love's win on Saturday night in the Timberland PRO 200 has flipped the script for Love's championship hopes, and his standing among NASCAR fans, apparently.

"I know last year, I got a lot of boos, but I appreciate the cheers this time," Love said in a post-race interview with The CW.

Paired with a rough outing for Sheldon Creed, the championship leader heading into the night, Love's win handed him a decisive lead in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series standings.

And following a dominant performance on Saturday night, where Love led a race-high 156 laps and swept the Stage wins, he has sent a big message.

With three races remaining in the championship fight, Love now leads Justin Allgaier by 36 points.

While it was a dominant win, Love did have to hold off a hard-charging Mayer, who came on strong in the final laps of the race.

"Yeah, a lot," Love said when asked what he had to do to hold off Mayer. "Hats off to them, man. The 41 team did a great job coming from the back, and making their car better. Honestly, it felt like they were a little bit better than we were at the end. I was having to just drive a lot over the tire to make any sort of lap time."

The win is the second of the season for Love, and it marks the fifth victory of his 95-race NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series career.

Mayer made an incredible rally on Saturday night, as he started at the rear of the field following a blown motor in practice earlier in the day.

Allgaier, the runner-up driver in the championship standings, would come home with a third-place finish.

Corey Day saw his two-race winning streak snapped as he crossed the finish line in fourth, and Sammy Smith rounded out the top-five finishers.

Sheldon Creed finished second to Love in Stage 1, and it appeared he would have a shot at keeping his two-point lead intact at the end of the evening. However, in the Stage break caution, Creed would shut his car off in an effort to save fuel, and the car would not refire.

"Just normal shutting the car off under caution, and it just didn't refire," Creed said after the race. "So, I cycled power; I went through a bunch of different things, but nothing got it to refire."

Creed would have to spend three laps on pit road getting mechanical repairs and would return to the race. However, Creed would finish 32nd, two laps off the pace.

As a result, Creed would drop from first in the championship standings to fourth, and he now sits 59 points behind Love, the winner of Saturday's race. Despite the disappointing evening, Creed isn't throwing in the towel on his championship hopes, yet.

"Anything can happen," Creed explained. "Obviously, with Talladega next week. So, yeah, I think the mindset changes a little bit. We can be more aggressive, try to go win Stages and win the race. And I know we'll be fast at Homestead. So, just need to get ourselves back to within 25 to 30 points before Homestead and try to go lead all the laps there."

Updated Chase Grid (Three Races Remaining)

1. Jesse Love, 2,367 points

2. Justin Allgaier, -36

3. Corey Day, -39

4. Sheldon Creed, -59

5. Carson Kvapil, -79

6. Sam Mayer, -86

7. Sammy Smith, -137

8. Taylor Gray, -141

9. Austin Hill, -143

10. Parker Retzlaff, -173

11. Brandon Jones, -183

12. Rajah Caruth, -213

Timberland PRO 200 Race Results

Fin Car Driver Laps Points 1 2 Jesse Love (C) 200 75 2 41 Sam Mayer (C) 200 46 3 7 Justin Allgaier (C) 200 52 4 17 Corey Day (C) 200 41 5 8 Sammy Smith (C) 200 42 6 20 Brandon Jones (C) 200 31 7 26 Dean Thompson 200 31 8 18 William Sawalich 200 29 9 88 Rajah Caruth (C) 200 40 10 1 Carson Kvapil (C) 200 34 11 99 Parker Retzlaff (C) 200 26 12 51 Jeremy Clements 200 28 13 24 Harrison Burton 200 24 14 32 Andrew Patterson 200 23 15 21 Austin Hill (C) 200 24 16 27 Jeb Burton 200 21 17 96 Anthony Alfredo 200 20 18 02 Ryan Ellis 200 19 19 45 Lavar Scott # 200 18 20 19 Brent Crews # 199 17 21 48 Patrick Staropoli # 199 16 22 87 Nick Sanchez (i) 199 0 23 39 Ryan Sieg 199 14 24 31 Blaine Perkins 199 13 25 28 Kyle Sieg 199 12 26 92 Josh Williams 199 11 27 42 Brad Perez 199 10 28 54 Taylor Gray (C) 199 19 29 53 Will Rodgers 198 8 30 43 Connor Mosack (i) 198 0 31 0 Garrett Smithley 198 6 32 00 Sheldon Creed (C) 198 14 33 55 Joey Gase 198 4 34 91 Leland Honeyman (i) 197 0 35 44 Brennan Poole 197 2 36 07 Josh Bilicki 179 1 37 47 Dawson Cram 126 1 38 9 Jake Finch 54 1

(C) indicates a Chase contender

# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender

(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points