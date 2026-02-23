Racing America Logo

Jesse Love Joins Cup Series Field for COTA; Full Entry List

There are 37 drivers on the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series DuraMax Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne
NASCAR has officially released the preliminary entry list for Sunday's DuraMax Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne at Circuit of The Americas (COTA), the third event of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign and the first of four scheduled road course events.

Among those on the entry list for Sunday's event in Austin, Texas, are the 36 drivers who are piloting Chartered Entries full-time at NASCAR's top-level this season. These cars are guaranteed a spot in the field for every event in 2026, and would be even if there were more entries than spots available in the field.

Here are the 36 Chartered Entries that are locked into the field for the 2026 DuraMax Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne, but they will still have to qualify for their starting spots in a group qualifying session taking place on Saturday, February 28.

All 36 of the entries listed below have announced full-time drivers for the season, so this list will not change on a week-to-week basis, barring some kind of extenuating circumstance.

Car

Driver

Team

Make

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Daniel Suarez

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliiott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Ford

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

35

Riley Herbst

23XI Racing

Toyota

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Chevrolet

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Hyak Motorsports

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

88

Connor Zilisch (R)

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

97

Shane van Gisbergen

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

Open Entries

There are 37 drivers on the preliminary entry list for the DuraMax Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne, which means that alongside the 36 Chartered Entries that take the green flag each week, there is one brave soul who will join them.

Defending NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series champion Jesse Love is entered in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series event at Circuit of The Americas (COTA), driving the No. 33 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing.

Love made his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series last Spring at Bristol Motor Speedway with Richard Childress Racing. Throughout the course of the year, the Menlo Park, California-native made five starts between RCR and Beard Motorsports, where he recorded a best finish of 24th-place in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Circuit of The Americas is the first of "several" scheduled NASCAR Cup Series starts for Love this season, which will at least include the Spring event at Talladega with sponsorship from 1-800-PACK-RAT.

Car

Driver

Team

Manu

33

Jesse Love

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

The DuraMax Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne will take place on Sunday, March 1 at 3:00 PM ET on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

