Jesse Love Joins Cup Series Field for COTA; Full Entry List
NASCAR has officially released the preliminary entry list for Sunday's DuraMax Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne at Circuit of The Americas (COTA), the third event of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign and the first of four scheduled road course events.
Among those on the entry list for Sunday's event in Austin, Texas, are the 36 drivers who are piloting Chartered Entries full-time at NASCAR's top-level this season. These cars are guaranteed a spot in the field for every event in 2026, and would be even if there were more entries than spots available in the field.
Here are the 36 Chartered Entries that are locked into the field for the 2026 DuraMax Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne, but they will still have to qualify for their starting spots in a group qualifying session taking place on Saturday, February 28.
All 36 of the entries listed below have announced full-time drivers for the season, so this list will not change on a week-to-week basis, barring some kind of extenuating circumstance.
Car
Driver
Team
Make
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Ford
7
Daniel Suarez
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliiott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Ford
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Toyota
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
35
Riley Herbst
23XI Racing
Toyota
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Chevrolet
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Hyak Motorsports
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
88
Connor Zilisch (R)
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
97
Shane van Gisbergen
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
Open Entries
There are 37 drivers on the preliminary entry list for the DuraMax Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne, which means that alongside the 36 Chartered Entries that take the green flag each week, there is one brave soul who will join them.
Defending NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series champion Jesse Love is entered in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series event at Circuit of The Americas (COTA), driving the No. 33 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing.
Love made his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series last Spring at Bristol Motor Speedway with Richard Childress Racing. Throughout the course of the year, the Menlo Park, California-native made five starts between RCR and Beard Motorsports, where he recorded a best finish of 24th-place in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Circuit of The Americas is the first of "several" scheduled NASCAR Cup Series starts for Love this season, which will at least include the Spring event at Talladega with sponsorship from 1-800-PACK-RAT.
Car
Driver
Team
Manu
33
Jesse Love
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
The DuraMax Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne will take place on Sunday, March 1 at 3:00 PM ET on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
