Jesse Love Joins Cup Series Field for COTA; Full Entry List

NASCAR has officially released the preliminary entry list for Sunday's DuraMax Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne at Circuit of The Americas (COTA), the third event of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign and the first of four scheduled road course events.

Among those on the entry list for Sunday's event in Austin, Texas, are the 36 drivers who are piloting Chartered Entries full-time at NASCAR's top-level this season. These cars are guaranteed a spot in the field for every event in 2026, and would be even if there were more entries than spots available in the field.

Here are the 36 Chartered Entries that are locked into the field for the 2026 DuraMax Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne, but they will still have to qualify for their starting spots in a group qualifying session taking place on Saturday, February 28.

All 36 of the entries listed below have announced full-time drivers for the season, so this list will not change on a week-to-week basis, barring some kind of extenuating circumstance.

Car Driver Team Make 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliiott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Ford 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 42 John Hunter Nemechek LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota 43 Erik Jones LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 88 Connor Zilisch (R) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Open Entries

There are 37 drivers on the preliminary entry list for the DuraMax Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne, which means that alongside the 36 Chartered Entries that take the green flag each week, there is one brave soul who will join them.

Defending NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series champion Jesse Love is entered in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series event at Circuit of The Americas (COTA), driving the No. 33 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing.

Love made his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series last Spring at Bristol Motor Speedway with Richard Childress Racing. Throughout the course of the year, the Menlo Park, California-native made five starts between RCR and Beard Motorsports, where he recorded a best finish of 24th-place in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Circuit of The Americas is the first of "several" scheduled NASCAR Cup Series starts for Love this season, which will at least include the Spring event at Talladega with sponsorship from 1-800-PACK-RAT.

Car Driver Team Manu 33 Jesse Love Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

The DuraMax Texas Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne will take place on Sunday, March 1 at 3:00 PM ET on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.