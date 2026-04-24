Jesse Love Keeps RCR O'Reilly Talladega Qualifying Streak Alive

Heading into Friday afternoon, no team outside of Richard Childress Racing had captured a pole position at Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series since the start of the 2022 season. That streak remained intact, as Jesse Love captured the eighth consecutive pole position for RCR at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.

Love's pole-winning run came on the strength of a 52.525-second (182.313 mph) lap time in the final round of Friday's qualifying session for Saturday's Ag-Pro 300.

The driver of the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet was able to top Sam Mayer for the top qualifying spot by 0.042 seconds.

Corey Day, the phenomenal developmental talent for Hendrick Motorsports, continued his solid start to the 2026 season with a third-place qualifying run, and Josh Williams opened up some eyes with a fourth-place effort behind the wheel of the No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet.

Along with Mason Maggio, who qualified 10th, DGM Racing secured two top-10 qualifying spots on Friday afternoon. A heck of an effort for the underdog family-owned organization.

Sheldon Creed, Austin Hill, Rajah Caruth, Carson Kvapil, Anthony Alfredo, and Maggio rounded out the top-10 qualifiers at Talladega Superspeedway.

Kvapil heads into this race looking for a little less eventful a race than what he had last week. At Kansas Speedway, Kvapil, who started from the first starting spot, went for a ride on the backstretch after he received contact from William Byron on Lap 2. Kvapil would flip wildly and see his race come to an end before it really ever began.

With only 38 cars on the entry list in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series this weekend, no drivers or teams were forced to pack up their equipment and head home after the qualifying session.

Official Ag-Pro 300 Starting Lineup

1. 2-Jesse Love

2. 41-Sam Mayer

3. 17-Corey Day

4. 92-Josh Williams

5. 00-Sheldon Creed

6. 21-Austin Hill

7. 88-Rajah Caruth

8. 1-Carson Kvapil

9. 96-Anthony Alfredo

10. 91-Mason Maggio

11. 7-Justin Allgaier

12. 39-Ryan Sieg

13. 8-Sammy Smith

14. 48-Patrick Staropoli

15. 51-Jeremy Clements

16. 18-William Sawalich

17. 26-Dean Thompson

18. 19-Brent Crews

19. 99-Parker Retzlaff

20. 42-David Starr

21. 02-Ryan Ellis

22. 20-Brandon Jones

23. 31-Blaine Perkins

24. 27-Jeb Burton

25. 5-JJ Yeley

26. 54-Taylor Gray

27. 38-Patrick Emerling

28. 28-Kyle Sieg

29. 55-Joey Gase

30. 24-Harrison Burton

31. 87-Austin Green

32. 45-Lavar Scott

33. 32-Tyler Ankrum

34. 44-Brennan Poole

35. 07-Josh Bilicki

36. 35-Natalie Decker

37. 0-Garrett Smithley

38. 74-Dawson Cram