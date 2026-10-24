Jesse Love Narrowly Collects 5th Straight Talladega Pole Over Finch

Jesse Love has been prolific at qualifying through his NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series career at Talladega Superspeedway, and that trend continued on Saturday. Love took the pole position for The Progress Group 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, but it wasn't a slam-dunk runaway qualifying effort. In fact, Love had to sweat it out a little bit.

Jake Finch, the fastest driver in the opening round of qualifying and the final car to go out on track in round 2, nearly turned an identical lap time to Love's pole-winning lap. Finch slotted in just 0.002 seconds off of Love's lap.

By nearly the narrowest of margins, Love was able to extend his consecutive poles streak at Talladega to five. Superspeedway qualifying results are always a testament to the preparation by teams back at the shop, and Love couldn't be more proud of his No. 2 Richard Childress Racing group.

"I'm pretty confident in our Samsara Chevrolet. I'm really proud of everybody back at ECR engines, and the fab shop back in Welcome, North Carolina," Love said. "We've got a great group of people around us, and having a lot of fun. This 2 car, man, it's such a pleasure to drive."

The pole on Saturday marked the 12th of Love's O'Reilly Auto Parts Series career, now, the defending series champion and current point leader will look to extend his championship lead on Saturday afternoon.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge that it's going to be today," Love explained. "There's a lot of JR Motorsports guys up there that I know want one here. So, I'm ready for it. I'm excited for the challenge, and ready to fight back."

In just his seventh career start, Finch nearly collected his first pole position, driving the No. 9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports. The driver was left kicking himself, as he felt he made some mistakes during his qualifying run.

"No, I didn't think I did good enough job," Finch admitted. "My out lap could have been a little bit better. I messed up my shift lights a little bit. But, gosh, I mean, even messing up and being that close, what a testament to this 9 team. The KOA Chevrolet is pretty quick, I just need to do my job from here on out."

Sam Mayer, who is trying to close back in on the championship fight, will start from the third position in Saturday's race, as he slotted in ahead of fellow championship contenders Carson Kvapil, Austin Hill and Rajah Caruth.

Anthony Alfredo had an excellent qualifying effort, as he will start seventh in the No. 96 Viking Motorsports Chevrolet.

Brent Crews, William Sawalich and Corey Day rounded out the top-10 drivers on the starting grid for the race.

While the record books will show Day credited with a 10th-place starting position, the driver of the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet will have to drop to the rear of the field prior to the green flag in Saturday's race.

The No. 17 Chevrolet encountered an engine issue after the opening round of qualifying, which will result in the team making an engine change before the race. Day was unable to turn a lap in the second round of qualifying.

With 41 cars on the entry list this weekend, it meant that three drivers would unfortunately fail to lock into Saturday's race. The three drivers who will head home after the qualifying session are Lavar Scott, Carson Ware, and Patrick Emerling.

The Progress Group 250 at Talladega is set for 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 24. The race will be televised on The CW, and can be streamed on the ESPN App. The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of the race.

The Progress Group 250 Starting Lineup

Pos Car Driver Lap time Speed 1 2 Jesse Love (C) 52.435 182.626 2 9 Jake Finch 52.437 182.619 3 41 Sam Mayer (C) 52.469 182.508 4 1 Carson Kvapil (C) 52.485 182.452 5 21 Austin Hill (C) 52.491 182.431 6 88 Rajah Caruth (C) 52.595 182.071 7 96 Anthony Alfredo 52.618 181.991 8 19 Brent Crews # 52.660 181.846 9 18 William Sawalich 52.704 181.694 10 17 Corey Day (C) 0.000 0.000 11 8 Sammy Smith (C) 52.778 181.439 12 00 Sheldon Creed (C) 52.785 181.415 13 42 Nick Leitz (i) 52.788 181.405 14 7 Justin Allgaier (C) 52.824 181.281 15 51 Jeremy Clements 52.839 181.230 16 20 Brandon Jones (C) 52.854 181.178 17 54 Taylor Gray (C) 52.894 181.041 18 4 Caesar Bacarella 52.903 181.011 19 24 Harrison Burton 52.927 180.928 20 02 Ryan Ellis 52.954 180.836 21 48 Patrick Staropoli # 53.016 180.625 22 92 Josh Williams 53.029 180.580 23 43 Connor Mosack (i) 53.032 180.570 24 91 Mason Maggio 53.045 180.526 25 39 Ryan Sieg 53.083 180.397 26 99 Parker Retzlaff (C) 53.100 180.339 27 26 Dean Thompson 53.101 180.336 28 55 Joey Gase 53.132 180.230 29 28 Kyle Sieg 53.138 180.210 30 53 Will Rodgers 53.217 179.942 31 71 Leland Honeyman (i) 53.302 179.656 32 27 Jeb Burton 53.311 179.625 33 32 Daniel Dye (i) 53.343 179.517 34 44 Brennan Poole 53.365 179.443 35 07 Josh Bilicki 53.488 179.031 36 31 Blaine Perkins 53.506 178.971 37 0 Garrett Smithley 53.947 177.508 38 87 Lee Pulliam 0.000 0.000 DNQ 45 Lavar Scott # 53.317 179.605 DNQ 47 Carson Ware 53.879 177.732 DNQ 38 Patrick Emerling (i) 54.317 176.298

(C) indicates a Chase contender

# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender

(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points