Jesse Love Narrowly Collects 5th Straight Talladega Pole Over Finch
Jesse Love has been prolific at qualifying through his NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series career at Talladega Superspeedway, and that trend continued on Saturday. Love took the pole position for The Progress Group 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, but it wasn't a slam-dunk runaway qualifying effort. In fact, Love had to sweat it out a little bit.
Jake Finch, the fastest driver in the opening round of qualifying and the final car to go out on track in round 2, nearly turned an identical lap time to Love's pole-winning lap. Finch slotted in just 0.002 seconds off of Love's lap.
By nearly the narrowest of margins, Love was able to extend his consecutive poles streak at Talladega to five. Superspeedway qualifying results are always a testament to the preparation by teams back at the shop, and Love couldn't be more proud of his No. 2 Richard Childress Racing group.
"I'm pretty confident in our Samsara Chevrolet. I'm really proud of everybody back at ECR engines, and the fab shop back in Welcome, North Carolina," Love said. "We've got a great group of people around us, and having a lot of fun. This 2 car, man, it's such a pleasure to drive."
The pole on Saturday marked the 12th of Love's O'Reilly Auto Parts Series career, now, the defending series champion and current point leader will look to extend his championship lead on Saturday afternoon.
"I'm looking forward to the challenge that it's going to be today," Love explained. "There's a lot of JR Motorsports guys up there that I know want one here. So, I'm ready for it. I'm excited for the challenge, and ready to fight back."
In just his seventh career start, Finch nearly collected his first pole position, driving the No. 9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports. The driver was left kicking himself, as he felt he made some mistakes during his qualifying run.
"No, I didn't think I did good enough job," Finch admitted. "My out lap could have been a little bit better. I messed up my shift lights a little bit. But, gosh, I mean, even messing up and being that close, what a testament to this 9 team. The KOA Chevrolet is pretty quick, I just need to do my job from here on out."
Sam Mayer, who is trying to close back in on the championship fight, will start from the third position in Saturday's race, as he slotted in ahead of fellow championship contenders Carson Kvapil, Austin Hill and Rajah Caruth.
Anthony Alfredo had an excellent qualifying effort, as he will start seventh in the No. 96 Viking Motorsports Chevrolet.
Brent Crews, William Sawalich and Corey Day rounded out the top-10 drivers on the starting grid for the race.
While the record books will show Day credited with a 10th-place starting position, the driver of the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet will have to drop to the rear of the field prior to the green flag in Saturday's race.
The No. 17 Chevrolet encountered an engine issue after the opening round of qualifying, which will result in the team making an engine change before the race. Day was unable to turn a lap in the second round of qualifying.
With 41 cars on the entry list this weekend, it meant that three drivers would unfortunately fail to lock into Saturday's race. The three drivers who will head home after the qualifying session are Lavar Scott, Carson Ware, and Patrick Emerling.
The Progress Group 250 at Talladega is set for 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 24. The race will be televised on The CW, and can be streamed on the ESPN App. The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of the race.
The Progress Group 250 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
2
Jesse Love (C)
52.435
182.626
2
9
Jake Finch
52.437
182.619
3
41
Sam Mayer (C)
52.469
182.508
4
1
Carson Kvapil (C)
52.485
182.452
5
21
Austin Hill (C)
52.491
182.431
6
88
Rajah Caruth (C)
52.595
182.071
7
96
Anthony Alfredo
52.618
181.991
8
19
Brent Crews #
52.660
181.846
9
18
William Sawalich
52.704
181.694
10
17
Corey Day (C)
0.000
0.000
11
8
Sammy Smith (C)
52.778
181.439
12
00
Sheldon Creed (C)
52.785
181.415
13
42
Nick Leitz (i)
52.788
181.405
14
7
Justin Allgaier (C)
52.824
181.281
15
51
Jeremy Clements
52.839
181.230
16
20
Brandon Jones (C)
52.854
181.178
17
54
Taylor Gray (C)
52.894
181.041
18
4
Caesar Bacarella
52.903
181.011
19
24
Harrison Burton
52.927
180.928
20
02
Ryan Ellis
52.954
180.836
21
48
Patrick Staropoli #
53.016
180.625
22
92
Josh Williams
53.029
180.580
23
43
Connor Mosack (i)
53.032
180.570
24
91
Mason Maggio
53.045
180.526
25
39
Ryan Sieg
53.083
180.397
26
99
Parker Retzlaff (C)
53.100
180.339
27
26
Dean Thompson
53.101
180.336
28
55
Joey Gase
53.132
180.230
29
28
Kyle Sieg
53.138
180.210
30
53
Will Rodgers
53.217
179.942
31
71
Leland Honeyman (i)
53.302
179.656
32
27
Jeb Burton
53.311
179.625
33
32
Daniel Dye (i)
53.343
179.517
34
44
Brennan Poole
53.365
179.443
35
07
Josh Bilicki
53.488
179.031
36
31
Blaine Perkins
53.506
178.971
37
0
Garrett Smithley
53.947
177.508
38
87
Lee Pulliam
0.000
0.000
DNQ
45
Lavar Scott #
53.317
179.605
DNQ
47
Carson Ware
53.879
177.732
DNQ
38
Patrick Emerling (i)
54.317
176.298
(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points
Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie