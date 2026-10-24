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Jesse Love Narrowly Collects 5th Straight Talladega Pole Over Finch

Jesse Love held on by a razor-thin margin to score the pole for Saturday's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Talladega over Jake Finch.
Toby Christie|
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jesse Love has been prolific at qualifying through his NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series career at Talladega Superspeedway, and that trend continued on Saturday. Love took the pole position for The Progress Group 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, but it wasn't a slam-dunk runaway qualifying effort. In fact, Love had to sweat it out a little bit.

Jake Finch, the fastest driver in the opening round of qualifying and the final car to go out on track in round 2, nearly turned an identical lap time to Love's pole-winning lap. Finch slotted in just 0.002 seconds off of Love's lap.

By nearly the narrowest of margins, Love was able to extend his consecutive poles streak at Talladega to five. Superspeedway qualifying results are always a testament to the preparation by teams back at the shop, and Love couldn't be more proud of his No. 2 Richard Childress Racing group.

"I'm pretty confident in our Samsara Chevrolet. I'm really proud of everybody back at ECR engines, and the fab shop back in Welcome, North Carolina," Love said. "We've got a great group of people around us, and having a lot of fun. This 2 car, man, it's such a pleasure to drive."

The pole on Saturday marked the 12th of Love's O'Reilly Auto Parts Series career, now, the defending series champion and current point leader will look to extend his championship lead on Saturday afternoon.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge that it's going to be today," Love explained. "There's a lot of JR Motorsports guys up there that I know want one here. So, I'm ready for it. I'm excited for the challenge, and ready to fight back."

In just his seventh career start, Finch nearly collected his first pole position, driving the No. 9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports. The driver was left kicking himself, as he felt he made some mistakes during his qualifying run.

"No, I didn't think I did good enough job," Finch admitted. "My out lap could have been a little bit better. I messed up my shift lights a little bit. But, gosh, I mean, even messing up and being that close, what a testament to this 9 team. The KOA Chevrolet is pretty quick, I just need to do my job from here on out."

Sam Mayer, who is trying to close back in on the championship fight, will start from the third position in Saturday's race, as he slotted in ahead of fellow championship contenders Carson Kvapil, Austin Hill and Rajah Caruth.

Anthony Alfredo had an excellent qualifying effort, as he will start seventh in the No. 96 Viking Motorsports Chevrolet.

Brent Crews, William Sawalich and Corey Day rounded out the top-10 drivers on the starting grid for the race.

While the record books will show Day credited with a 10th-place starting position, the driver of the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet will have to drop to the rear of the field prior to the green flag in Saturday's race.

The No. 17 Chevrolet encountered an engine issue after the opening round of qualifying, which will result in the team making an engine change before the race. Day was unable to turn a lap in the second round of qualifying.

With 41 cars on the entry list this weekend, it meant that three drivers would unfortunately fail to lock into Saturday's race. The three drivers who will head home after the qualifying session are Lavar Scott, Carson Ware, and Patrick Emerling.

The Progress Group 250 at Talladega is set for 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 24. The race will be televised on The CW, and can be streamed on the ESPN App. The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of the race.

The Progress Group 250 Starting Lineup

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Speed

1

2

Jesse Love (C)

52.435

182.626

2

9

Jake Finch

52.437

182.619

3

41

Sam Mayer (C)

52.469

182.508

4

1

Carson Kvapil (C)

52.485

182.452

5

21

Austin Hill (C)

52.491

182.431

6

88

Rajah Caruth (C)

52.595

182.071

7

96

Anthony Alfredo

52.618

181.991

8

19

Brent Crews #

52.660

181.846

9

18

William Sawalich

52.704

181.694

10

17

Corey Day (C)

0.000

0.000

11

8

Sammy Smith (C)

52.778

181.439

12

00

Sheldon Creed (C)

52.785

181.415

13

42

Nick Leitz (i)

52.788

181.405

14

7

Justin Allgaier (C)

52.824

181.281

15

51

Jeremy Clements

52.839

181.230

16

20

Brandon Jones (C)

52.854

181.178

17

54

Taylor Gray (C)

52.894

181.041

18

4

Caesar Bacarella

52.903

181.011

19

24

Harrison Burton

52.927

180.928

20

02

Ryan Ellis

52.954

180.836

21

48

Patrick Staropoli #

53.016

180.625

22

92

Josh Williams

53.029

180.580

23

43

Connor Mosack (i)

53.032

180.570

24

91

Mason Maggio

53.045

180.526

25

39

Ryan Sieg

53.083

180.397

26

99

Parker Retzlaff (C)

53.100

180.339

27

26

Dean Thompson

53.101

180.336

28

55

Joey Gase

53.132

180.230

29

28

Kyle Sieg

53.138

180.210

30

53

Will Rodgers

53.217

179.942

31

71

Leland Honeyman (i)

53.302

179.656

32

27

Jeb Burton

53.311

179.625

33

32

Daniel Dye (i)

53.343

179.517

34

44

Brennan Poole

53.365

179.443

35

07

Josh Bilicki

53.488

179.031

36

31

Blaine Perkins

53.506

178.971

37

0

Garrett Smithley

53.947

177.508

38

87

Lee Pulliam

0.000

0.000

DNQ

45

Lavar Scott #

53.317

179.605

DNQ

47

Carson Ware

53.879

177.732

DNQ

38

Patrick Emerling (i)

54.317

176.298

(C) indicates a Chase contender
# indicates a Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates a driver ineligible to score points

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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