JGR Will 'Wait' To See Severity of Bell's Wrist and Ankle Injuries

Incredibly, Christopher Bell walked away from an extremely hard impact into the Turn 4 SAFER barrier at Michigan International Speedway on Lap 148 of Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400. However, the driver didn't walk away unscathed.

Following Denny Hamlin's victory in Sunday's race, Joe Gibbs, the team owner of Hamlin and Bell, was asked about Bell's condition following the hard impact. According to Gibbs, the concern is with Bell's wrist and ankle, and Joe Gibbs Racing isn't sure how badly Bell is banged up. The team will have to observe Bell throughout the week.

“We’re going to continue tonight when he gets home. We’re going to make sure he gets everything he needs to get there, whatever it might be. And then, we’ll just have to kind of wait. I think it was his wrist and his ankle. So, we’re going to just have to wait,” Gibbs said in his post-race press conference at Michigan.

It remains to be seen whether Bell, will be able to suit up for next Sunday's Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway. If he's able to go, it'll be on of the gutsiest decisions in recent history. If he is unable to race, I don't think anyone will think twice about it after the brutal crash he suffered at Michigan.

Bell was in the midst of a battle for the second position with Chase Elliott on Lap 148 of Sunday's race when Elliott lost control of his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in Turn 4.

As Elliott attempted to have his No. 9 car spin harmlessly to the inside of the track, the tires randomly gripped up, and the car veered hard right into Bell's No. 20 Toyota. The contact from Elliott's out of control car, sent Bell straight into the outside wall.

Such an insane crash. Incredible impacts. Amazing that both were able to climb from their cars under their own power. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/yUm4RXMSA8 — Toby Christie (@Toby_Christie) June 7, 2026

After the crash, Elliott shouldered the blame for the crash, and admitted he felt bad for ruining Bell's race.

“It was totally my fault. I feel really bad for Bell, just taking him out,” Elliott said. “I was trying to run the bottom, make use of our fresh tires, and at least get to second, I was hoping, and stay side-by-side with him. I just got in there and got free. I thought I was going to spin and was kind of committing to spinning out.”

A fan in attendance at Michigan International Speedway was able to catch a glimpse of Bell exiting the track after his care center visit. Bell's left wrist and arm were noticeably wrapped in a photo shared by @alexfrompa_ on X.

Christopher Bell’s arm in a wrap after his wreck with Chase Elliot in the #FireKeepersCasino400 at @MISpeedway #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/XY4X9cQr4X — Alex (@alexfrompa_) June 8, 2026