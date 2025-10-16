Jim Pohlman Named 2026 Crew Chief for Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing (RCR) is set to reunite with Jim Pohlman, the team’s former Head of Research and Development, as the Oak Lawn, Illinois-native takes on a new role within the organization as shot-caller for Kyle Busch.
Pohlman, who is currently serving as crew chief for Justin Allgaier and JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will be getting his first opportunity to be a full-time crew chief at NASCAR’s top-level, replacing Randall Burnett (and more recently, Andy Street).
“Everyone at Richard Childress Racing remains focused on improving performance and is committed to putting the right people in place, including on the No. 8 team,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “Jim Pohlman is a relentless competitor in the garage and fits in well with our mission and approach at RCR. He was well-respected during his previous tenure in Welcome, and we know that he will do a great job leading the No. 8 team and Kyle Busch.”
The change comes as Busch wraps up a dismal season in the NASCAR Cup Series, one that has seen the Las Vegas, Nevada-native score just two top five finishes (both on road courses), and nine top 10 finishes. Those subpar results have left the driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet.
Pohlman himself is a nine-time race-winning crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, victories that have come since making the transition from RCR to work with Justin Allgaier and JR Motorsports, a role he took on at the beginning of the 2023 season. In 96 starts as crew chief of the No. 7, Pohlman has 38 top five and 58 top-10 finishes.
The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign will mark the first full season on top of the box in the NASCAR Cup Series for Pohlman, who, 15 years ago, served as an interim crew chief for Juan Pablo Montoya and Earnhardt-Ganassi Racing in 17 races, collecting a pair of top-10 results.
Randall Burnett, who served as crew chief for the No. 8 Chevrolet for several years with drivers Tyler Reddick and Kyle Busch, is leaving Richard Childress Racing at season's end to work with rookie phenom Connor Zilisch at Trackhouse Racing. Andy Street took over duties as interim crew chief at the ROVAL, and earned a top-10 this past weekend at Kansas Speedway.