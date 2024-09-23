Racing America Logo

Jimmie Johnson Among 38 Drivers on Kansas NASCAR Cup Entry List

Toby Christie

Jimmie Johnson will be in the field for this weekend's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.
Jimmie Johnson will be in the field for this weekend's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs roll on this week with the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, which serves as the beginning of the Round of 12. Sunday's race will feature a robust __-car lineup, which will include all 36 Chartered entries as well as some notables among the "Open" entries in the field.

Jimmie Johnson will be making his seventh start of the NASCAR Cup Series season in LEGACY MOTOR CLUB's No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE, which is an open entry. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is looking to turn his luck around. Since coming back to the NASCAR Cup Series part-time in 2023, the driver has yet to record a better finish than 28th in the Next Gen car.

Among the notables in the Chartered entries this week include the first race of a new driver trade, which was announced last week between Spire Motorsports and Rick Ware Racing. Beginning with this week's race, Justin Haley will pilot Spire Motorsports' No. 7 Chevrolet and Corey LaJoie will drive the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford.

Kaz Grala, a NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year contender, will make his 20th start of the season, and 19th start behind the wheel of the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang. And Ty Dillon, who was removed as the driver of the No. 25 Rackley WAR truck in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this week, will pilot the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas.

JJ Yeley will also be on the entry list in the No. 44 NY Racing Team open entry for what will equal his fifth start of the 2024 season.

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Entry List

Entry

Car No.

Driver

Team

1

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

2

2

Austin Cindric (P)

Team Penske

3

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

4

4

Josh Berry #

Stewart-Haas Racing

5

5

Kyle Larson (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

6

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

7

7

Justin Haley

Spire Motorsports

8

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

9

9

Chase Elliott (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

10

10

Noah Gragson

Stewart-Haas Racing

11

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

Team Penske

13

14

Chase Briscoe (P)

Stewart-Haas Racing

14

15

Kaz Grala #

Rick Ware Racing

15

16

Ty Dillon(i)

Kaulig Racing

16

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

17

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

18

20

Christopher Bell (P)

Joe Gibbs Racing

19

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

20

22

Joey Logano (P)

Team Penske

21

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

22

24

William Byron (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

23

31

Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing

24

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

25

38

Todd Gilliland

Fron Row Motorsports

26

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart-Haas Racing

27

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

28

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

29

44

JJ Yeley

NY Racing Team

30

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

23XI Racing

31

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

32

48

Alex Bowman (P)

Hendrick Motorsports

33

51

Corey LaJoie

Rick Ware Racing

34

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

35

71

Zane Smith #

Spire Motorsports

36

77

Carson Hocevar #

Spire Motorsports

37

84

Jimmie Johnson

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

38

99

Daniel Suarez (P)

Trackhouse Racing

(P) indicates Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

Published
Toby Christie

TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/News