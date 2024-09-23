Jimmie Johnson Among 38 Drivers on Kansas NASCAR Cup Entry List
The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs roll on this week with the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, which serves as the beginning of the Round of 12. Sunday's race will feature a robust __-car lineup, which will include all 36 Chartered entries as well as some notables among the "Open" entries in the field.
Jimmie Johnson will be making his seventh start of the NASCAR Cup Series season in LEGACY MOTOR CLUB's No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE, which is an open entry. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is looking to turn his luck around. Since coming back to the NASCAR Cup Series part-time in 2023, the driver has yet to record a better finish than 28th in the Next Gen car.
Among the notables in the Chartered entries this week include the first race of a new driver trade, which was announced last week between Spire Motorsports and Rick Ware Racing. Beginning with this week's race, Justin Haley will pilot Spire Motorsports' No. 7 Chevrolet and Corey LaJoie will drive the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford.
Kaz Grala, a NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year contender, will make his 20th start of the season, and 19th start behind the wheel of the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford Mustang. And Ty Dillon, who was removed as the driver of the No. 25 Rackley WAR truck in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this week, will pilot the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas.
JJ Yeley will also be on the entry list in the No. 44 NY Racing Team open entry for what will equal his fifth start of the 2024 season.
2024 NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Entry List
Entry
Car No.
Driver
Team
1
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
2
2
Austin Cindric (P)
Team Penske
3
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
4
4
Josh Berry #
Stewart-Haas Racing
5
5
Kyle Larson (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
6
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
7
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
8
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
9
9
Chase Elliott (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
10
10
Noah Gragson
Stewart-Haas Racing
11
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
Team Penske
13
14
Chase Briscoe (P)
Stewart-Haas Racing
14
15
Kaz Grala #
Rick Ware Racing
15
16
Ty Dillon(i)
Kaulig Racing
16
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
17
19
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
18
20
Christopher Bell (P)
Joe Gibbs Racing
19
21
Harrison Burton
Wood Brothers Racing
20
22
Joey Logano (P)
Team Penske
21
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
22
24
William Byron (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
23
31
Daniel Hemric
Kaulig Racing
24
34
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
25
38
Todd Gilliland
Fron Row Motorsports
26
41
Ryan Preece
Stewart-Haas Racing
27
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
28
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
29
44
JJ Yeley
NY Racing Team
30
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
23XI Racing
31
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
32
48
Alex Bowman (P)
Hendrick Motorsports
33
51
Corey LaJoie
Rick Ware Racing
34
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
35
71
Zane Smith #
Spire Motorsports
36
77
Carson Hocevar #
Spire Motorsports
37
84
Jimmie Johnson
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
38
99
Daniel Suarez (P)
Trackhouse Racing
(P) indicates Playoff drivers
# indicates Rookie of the Year contenders
(i) indicates drivers ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points