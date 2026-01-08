Jimmie Johnson Making Second Career Truck Start in San Diego

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson is set to make a rare appearance in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this Summer.

The 50-year-old driver has been tapped by TRICON Garage to pilot the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, the team's "all-star" truck, in the inaugural NASCAR Truck Series event at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California.

WELCOME SEVEN-TIME!@JimmieJohnson returns to the @NASCAR_Trucks for the first time since ‘08 to take on San Diego in the No. 1 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6blyQhnHQ6 — TRICON (@TRICONGarage) January 8, 2026

Johnson will be running double-duty that weekend, as the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series all travel to the West Coast for a street course event -- the second of its kind in NASCAR and the first to be held on a Navy base.

In addition to competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at the 16-turn, 3.4-mile purpose-built street course in San Diego, Johnson will also be running the NASCAR Cup Series event, driving the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (the team in which he is principal owner).

Carvana, a long-time partner of Johnson dating back to his days trying out the NTT IndyCar Series in 2021, will serve as the primary sponsor for both his NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series efforts that weekend.

“Racing in San Diego means everything to me – it’s home,” said Johnson. “Getting behind the wheel of a Truck Series entry has been on my mind for a while. The competition is incredible, and doing it at a historic street race on a Navy base in my hometown? That’s special. I’m grateful to TRICON and Carvana for making this happen, and honestly, I can’t think of a better way to honor our military and celebrate where I’m from.”

Johnson is an 83-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series and a seven-time champion, but appearances in NASCAR's lower divisions, especially the NASCAR Truck Series, have been few and far between over the last two decades.

In 2008, Johnson competed in his sole NASCAR Truck Series event at Bristol Motor Speedway, driving for Randy Moss Motorsports -- he finished 34th.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Naval Base Coronado is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 19, which coincides with a Navy Community Day. Broadcast coverage will be on FOX Sports 1 and radio coverage will be on the NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Recommended Articles: