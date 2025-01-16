Jimmie Johnson to Compete in 2025 Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600
At 49-years old, Jimmie Johnson's driving career is closer to the end than it is the beginning, but if the 2025 season ends up being his final one behind the wheel, Johnson is going to go out attempting to make the field in two of NASCAR's crown jewel events.
On Thursday, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB revealed that the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will return to the team's part-time No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE to attempt to lock a spot into the field for the season-opening Daytona 500, and he'll return to the car for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May.
"I’m thrilled to be returning to competition in 2025,” said Johnson. "These two races hold a special place in my heart, and I’ve always loved the energy and excitement that surrounds them. The DAYTONA 500 is a crown jewel of NASCAR - there’s nothing like it. Charlotte Motor Speedway is where I made my first start in the NASCAR Cup Series, and it’s always felt like ‘home’ to me.”
Carvana will return as the primary sponsorship partner for Johnson for a third season.
“I’m so proud of the relationship we have built with Carvana,” said Johnson. “They have always been supportive of my dreams and always find innovative ways to connect with fans. As my days behind the wheel of a racecar continue to wind down, the partnership with Carvana continues to celebrate my career and it's such an honor.”
Heading into the 2025 campaign, Johnson sits at 698 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series. If Johnson can lock into the field for both the Daytona 500, and Coca-Cola 600, Carvana is planning a special 700th start milestone paint scheme for the legendary racer.
“We’re incredibly excited to support Jimmie and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB for a third season," said Ryan Keeton, Carvana's co-founder and Chief Brand Officer. "Jimmie's legacy in NASCAR is unparalleled, and our team is committed to creating a special livery that measures up to his 700th start milestone. Stay tuned for what we have in store!"
Johnson's record as one of the best drivers to ever compete in NASCAR is unquestionable. The tenacious racer has piled up 83 wins, 232 top-fives and 374 top-10s over the years. His seven championships are tied for the most all-time with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt, and Johnson's five straight NASCAR Cup Series championships from 2006 to 2010 is something that no other driver in the history of the sport has accomplished.