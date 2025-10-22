Joe Gibbs Racing Driver to Sit Out Xfinity Race at Martinsville
Joe Gibbs Racing made an announcement that no team ever wants to make on Wednesday. William Sawalich, the full-time driver of the organization's No. 18 NASCAR Xfinity Series Toyota GR Supra, will be held out of Saturday's IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway.
According to a statement issued by the team, Sawalich, who was involved in a scary crash in last Saturday's United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway, has been experiencing concussion-like symptoms following the crash last weekend, which has led to the driver sitting out this week's event.
"Joe Gibbs Racing announced today that @WilliamSawalich will miss Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway after experiencing concussion-like symptoms following his accident during last Saturday's race at Talladega Superspeedway," the statement from the team's official X account said.
Justin Bonsignore, a four-time champion of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour who has run part-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, will race in place of Sawalich this weekend behind the wheel of the No. 18 Toyota.
Following the official announcement, Sawalich, 19, expressed disappointment over being out for the event at Martinsville Speedway, but explained that his health has to come first.
"I'm disappointed to not be in the car this weekend, but my health is my number one priority," Sawalich said in a post on X. "I'm feeling better every day and working with Dr. Collins at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and NASCAR to go through their concussion protocol to return to the track as soon as possible."
While its not how any driver ever hopes to earn an additional start behind the wheel of a race car, Saturday's race becomes an unexpected opportunity for Bonsignore to shine in a fill-in role for Sawalich.
The 37-year-old Bonsignore has made a total of seven starts this season for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and has yet to score a top-10 result. However, Martinsville Speedway, a 0.526-mile short track affectionately known as the paperclip, is a track that is perfectly suited for a modified racer such as Bonsignore to put forth his best effort.
While everyone will keep Sawalich on their mind, and in their heart, Bonsignore and the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team will race on this week in honor of the primary driver, who is battling to get back to the track. Whether Bonsignore can surpass his career best NASCAR Xfinity Series finish, which was a 12th-place run at Iowa Speedway earlier this year, will be one of the storylines to keep an eye on in Saturday's IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway.